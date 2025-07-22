Fareham fundraiser smashes record by climbing every major peak in the British Isles in just 93 days

A financial administrator and keen hillwalker has taken 4 months away from his desk to scale more than 120 summits raising money for mental health charities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Tull, from Fareham, set off on his epic journey in April with the aim of conquering the 121 mountains in 121 days – but he is now weeks ahead of schedule and is set to more than halve the previous record.

When he makes his final ascent of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) on Saturday he will have completed the equivalent of 12 times the height of Everest or 33 of the toughest marathons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve pushed myself harder than I ever thought possible – not just for personal bests, but to shine a spotlight on mental health and suicide prevention," says the 40 year-old who went to school in Waterlooville.

At 93 days, Simon will smash the previous record for conquering all major British Isles peaks

“I chose to support two charities involved with mental well-being, Mind Over Mountains and Every Life Matters. This is a cause that resonates with me, having lost family members to suicide and seen loved ones struggle to live with their mental illnesses.”

NHS data reveals more than 1 in 5 adults in England experience a mental health condition and suicide remains the biggest killer of men under 50.

Both Simon's chosen charities offer immediate, community-based support hoping to reduce the waiting lists of more than 1.6 million people waiting for mental health treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mind Over Mountains is a national charity organising walks and weekend wellbeing retreats. In addition to the recognised therapeutic effect of being in the great outdoors, participants are accompanied by trained counsellors and coaches who walk, talk and – most importantly – listen.

Simon is raising money for mental health charities including Mind Over Mountains

Every Life Matters is a Cumbrian suicide prevention charity offering free training and bereavement support across the county.

Simon, who grew up in Fareham, before moving to North End, Portsmouth, had been planning what he calls a 'real mountain challenge' since 2018. He had been through an incredibly low period in his life during the previous years and knew he needed to feed his sense of adventure as a way of motivating his own mental wellbeing.

“It was not long since I’d been close to contemplating suicide. I was in a proverbial valley and if things didn’t change, then I’m not sure that I’d reach the summit,” he says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year his employers at Paragon Bank Business Finance agreed for him to relocate from his desk at the Southampton office to the Lake District, where training would be easier. His bosses then allowed him a 4-month sabbatical to take on the intrepid adventure. Colleagues and friends from Paragon will be joining him on the final climb at the weekend.

Simon Tull from Fareham is climbing every major peak in the British Isles

The record-breaking ascent of Britain and Ireland's most prominent peaks is called the “P600 Challenge” because every summit rises at least 600 metres of prominence above its surroundings. Only a handful of people have ever completed the full list. The most recent was Liam Chase from Norfolk who set out to complete the 121 peaks in a calendar year and managed to do it in 313 days. Simon Tull will now knock 220 days off that record.

Alex Staniforth, the founder of Mind Over Mountains, also known for his own epic adventures, said: “Simon’s achievement is simply phenomenal – physically, mentally, and emotionally. As someone who deeply understands how nature can heal, I am so inspired by his determination to support our charity and elevate mental health awareness.”

Simon set out by climbing Log na Coille in County Wicklow on 25 April and his route has taken him to the highest point of every part of the British Isles. He has scaled Carrauntoohil in the Republic of Ireland (1039m), Slieve Donald in Northern Ireland (850m) and Ben Nevis in Scotland (1345m). The final week then includes Scafell Pike (England, 978m) and Snaefel (Isle of Man, 621m). He then finishes with an ascent of Yr Wyddfa, the highest mountain in Wales (Snowdon) at 1085m this Saturday (26 July).