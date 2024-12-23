Fareham mum wins new car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Suzanne Kirkham, a legal assistant from Fareham in Hampshire, was left in disbelief after winning a Toyota Yaris Cross Hybrid worth £26,000 in a national competition run by leading fuel brand, JET.

Pump Up to 70, JET’s biggest promotion to date, set customers the task of filling up their vehicles and stopping at a number ending in £0.70 to be within a chance of winning. The promotion is in celebration of the fuel brand’s platinum 70th anniversary – helping drivers keep on moving for seven decades.

It was Suzanne Kirkham’s lucky day. The 45-year-old mum of two described being completely “stunned” on hearing she’d won. “I immediately called my best friend and daughters to tell them the good news. I couldn’t believe it!” said Kirkham.

She added: “My eldest is practicing for her driving test next year. We stopped at our local JET station as I thought it would be a good opportunity for her to learn how to fill up. My daughter spotted the ‘Pump Up To 70’ promo sign right in front of us, so we filled the car to a number ending in exactly 0.70, submitted our receipt, and continued with our day. The next thing I hear – we’ve won!”

Winner (centre) pictured with Chris Murphy, Retail Account Manager, Phillips 66 Limited & Vas Mohanathas, Operations Director, JP & S Servicess Ltd.

Suzanne was presented with the keys to her shiny new set of wheels at her home service station, Horton Heath.

“JP&S Horton Heath congratulates its valued customer, Suzanne, for winning JET’s ‘Pump up to 70’! A wonderful initiative, and good fun, with a fabulous prize that we are sure she will enjoy” said Priyanth Yoganathan, Director at JP&S.

When asked what her first road trip in the new car would be, Suzanne said: “A girlie weekend with all my besties!”

Commenting on the win, Áine Corkery, Manager, Brand, UK Marketing Phillips 66 Limited said: “JET is a driver-first business through and through, and what better way to celebrate than giving the gift of driving! Congratulations to Suzanne – here’s to many happy years on the road.”