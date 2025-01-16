Fareham offices to get £200k facelift for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A landmark office building in Fareham is to receive a £200,000 facelift for 2025 to enhance its working environment and to attract more businesses to the town.

Number 25, a serviced offices building in Barnes Wallis Road at Segensworth near Whiteley, will see a complete transformation of its ground floor as well as other improvements as part of the project.

Number 25 is part of Arena Offices, which has 11 centres across Hampshire, Dorset, Surrey and Berkshire, including Havant, Southampton, Basingstoke and Bournemouth.

Starting in January 2025, the renovation will involve increasing the size of the social space and redecorating the reception area’s interiors, creating an entirely new office space available to rent. The work is due to be completed by mid-March 2025.

Number 25’s double-height reception will be opened up to feel more spacious

Holmes Interiors has re-designed the reception and social space at Number 25 into a spacious and inviting area. Holmes Interiors has been responsible for the design of all the Arena communal spaces, working to create a unique identity for each centre.

Through the use of bespoke furniture and wall coverings, the results are luxurious and comfortable spaces that elevate the feeling of the centre.

Sallyanne said: “Arena Offices’ interiors take inspiration from hotels with a bright yet elegant style. Number 25’s makeover will give it that luxurious Arena look and feel.”

Leading on the space’s re-design is Arena’s in-house design team and working in collaboration with Holmes Interiors, Enenco Office Design.

CGI images show a bird’s eye view of Number 25’s proposed layout

Operational Director of Enenco, James Anderson said the renovation is designed to create a warmer and inviting impression from the moment visitors walk through the door.

James added: “We will be opening up the ground floor space and constructing an entirely new office at the far end of the floor and increasing the size of the social and refreshment space on the first floor. We’re also replacing carpet, furniture and wallpaper to give a lighter, brighter look.

“We aim to create more space on Number 25’s ground floor so visitors are greeted by a stunning reception area.”

Clients and businesses interested in joining Number 25’s thriving business community can book a tour around the building to discover why it is ‘the’ place to work.

