Fareham Residents Celebrate VE Day 80 at Community Tea Party

Over 70 Fareham residents came together on Friday [8th May] for a moving and joyful celebration marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day – at a community-led event hosted at Broadlaw Community Centre.

The event, organised by Cllr Gemma Furnivall and the Broadlaw Community Hub Team, was put together in just four weeks after it became clear the local council had no plans for a public VE Day event.

Cllr Gemma Furnivall said:

Cllr Gemma Furnivall with Hub Volunteers dressed in 1940's style outfits.

“We couldn’t let such an important anniversary go unmarked, VE Day is about honouring sacrifice, celebrating peace, and bringing communities together – and we were proud to step up and do exactly that. “The people of Fareham really made this day their own, from the music to the memories, the decorations to the stories shared – this was a community celebration full of pride, gratitude, and connection.”

The Broadlaw event was the only public VE Day 80 celebration in Fareham, and it brought the community together in true wartime spirit. Many attendees dressed up in 1940s-style outfits, brought along homemade cakes, and shared stories passed down through generations.

A special memory space was created where guests could write thank you cards to today’s armed forces and share their own family stories from the Second World War – helping younger generations connect with the meaning of the day.

The event featured a stunning live performance by local jazz and soul vocalist Katie Rogers, uplifting music from DJ Rogue State (Chris Taylor), and a beautiful display of VE Day-themed artwork by Year 5 and 6 pupils from Redlands Primary School, who are currently learning about World War Two.

The day was supported by Morrisons, who donated refreshments, and made possible by a team of volunteers who helped with set-up, ran activities, and delivered flyers across the local area.