Fareham woman's litter challenge raises cash for wildlife charity

As an individual with complex physical and health issues which requires me to use a wheelchair this task has become more challenging but also more rewarding knowing that we have done it. Over the past 8 days we have collected 13 large bags full of litter. Fareham Borough Council has supplied the equipment and the collection of the waste. We would greatly appreciate any support with donations or sharing of our Just Giving page leah's fundraiser for Hart Wildlife Rescue.
If this story has inspired you to clean up your local area. I recommend connecting your local council to see what supplies or support you can get.