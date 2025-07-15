Fareham woman's litter challenge raises cash for wildlife charity

By Leah Simmons
Contributor
Published 15th Jul 2025, 21:34 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2025, 09:20 BST
My name is Leah, my whole life I have loved animals and raising money for charities. while out on a dog walk with my partner Callum ( I wheel not walk ) we noticed a shocking amount of litter in our local area Fareham this is even including areas within woodland walks. This made me think about setting us a challenge to collect litter everyday for 30 days. To help the environment and protect wildlife, while also raising essential funds for a small Hampshire charity. We have decided to support HART Wildlife Rescue, We have so far raised £181.

As an individual with complex physical and health issues which requires me to use a wheelchair this task has become more challenging but also more rewarding knowing that we have done it. Over the past 8 days we have collected 13 large bags full of litter. Fareham Borough Council has supplied the equipment and the collection of the waste. We would greatly appreciate any support with donations or sharing of our Just Giving page leah's fundraiser for Hart Wildlife Rescue.

If this story has inspired you to clean up your local area. I recommend connecting your local council to see what supplies or support you can get.

