Fareham woman's litter challenge raises cash for wildlife charity

My name is Leah, my whole life I have loved animals and raising money for charities. while out on a dog walk with my partner Callum ( I wheel not walk ) we noticed a shocking amount of litter in our local area Fareham this is even including areas within woodland walks. This made me think about setting us a challenge to collect litter everyday for 30 days. To help the environment and protect wildlife, while also raising essential funds for a small Hampshire charity. We have decided to support HART Wildlife Rescue, We have so far raised £181.