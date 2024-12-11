Fast bowler Currie extends his stay at Hampshire

Fast bowler Scott Currie has signed a multi-year contract extension which will see him remain at Utilita Bowl until at least the end of 2027.

Currie has played 45 times for Hampshire since debuting in 2020, and has best figures of 4-24 against Somerset in the 2021 Vitality Blast.

Born in Poole with a Scottish father, Currie made his international debut for Scotland in March 2024, where he played with his brother Brad who is contracted at Sussex, and Hampshire teammate Brad Wheal.

He has played three ODIs and taken three wickets and was named in their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 series against the USA but was withdrawn due to injury.

Scott Currie said: “I’m very honoured to extend my contract here at Hampshire. The club took a punt on me and every step along the way it’s been about trying to repay some of that faith and this feels like another episode of that, so I’m delighted.”

23-year-old Currie has taken 140 career wickets, of which 73 are for Hampshire.

During his season on loan at Leicestershire in 2024, he claimed 34 County Championship wickets at an average of 32.38 and 20 Vitality Blast wickets with a best of 4-25.

His white ball form earned him a stint in The Hundred with Manchester Originals, where he took seven wickets – the most of any men’s player for the team.

Giles White added: “Scott made big strides last summer across all formats. He’s an exciting talent and an excellent professional. If he continues to develop, he has the ability to help take the team to the next level.”

Against Northamptonshire in the County Championship, Currie recorded his maiden First-Class century, as he made 120 at Wantage Road batting at number six.

