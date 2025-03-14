Father-daughter bus duo raise funds for local charity with festive film

A dedicated father-daughter team from Stagecoach South’s Portsmouth depot has raised £203 for Sophie’s Legacy through a creative and festive initiative.

Throughout December, Thomas Raistrick and his daughter, Frances, worked together to produce a special short film titled The Search for Santa. Featuring their colleagues—including drivers, managers, controllers, engineers and cleaners—the heartwarming film followed a group of elves on a mission to find Santa, who had mysteriously gone missing just before Christmas.

The film was sold to fellow employees at the depot for a small fee, with all proceeds going to Sophie’s Legacy, a charity that provides crucial support to families with children in hospital. The charity helps with transport costs, organises birthday celebrations in hospitals, offers emotional support to families in need and much more.

To raise additional funds, Thomas took his fundraising efforts a step further by shaving off his signature beard and hair—an iconic part of his Santa Claus role. As 2024 marked his final year as the Santa Bus driver, this symbolic gesture served as both a farewell to the role and an inspiring way to support the charity.

Sophie's Legacy collects donations from Stagecoach South

Stagecoach South is incredibly proud of the dedication that both Thomas and Frances have shown to their local community through various charitable initiatives, all undertaken on a voluntary basis.

To commemorate their fundraising success, Thomas and Frances, along with their colleagues and representatives from Sophie’s Legacy, gathered to present a cheque donation.

Colin Ashcroft, Operations Manager for Portsmouth at Stagecoach South, praised their efforts:

“Thomas and Frances have raised the bar when it comes to embodying our value of supporting our communities. Their Search for Santa video, alongside Thomas’s bold decision to shave his hair and beard, shows their incredible dedication to making a difference. We are proud to have them as part of our Portsmouth team, and their work truly highlights the generosity and spirit of our drivers.”

Through creativity, generosity, and festive cheer, Thomas and Frances have not only raised funds for a vital cause but also showcased the incredible sense of community spirit within Stagecoach South.