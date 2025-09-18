Fighting for cleaner seas

October sparks the start of people coming together to dip and to make a stand. It sparks the start of people saying no to crap in our sea, no to litter on our beaches, no to sewage pumped in from water companies, no to plastic debris in the water. It sparks us saying yes to making positive changes and productive ways forward and to building a better future.

Every year I dip and I spend time floating in the cool water sad that less and less fish are rushing by my feet. I wallow there upset that instead of seeing crabs flurrying around on the shore all I am seeing are mirco plastics and cigarette butts. I dip cautiously when I see that the water has turned a dark brown or murky grey instead of a vibrant green or fresh blue. It fills my soul with sadness that this space, my favourite space is deteriorating right before my eyes.

Living in a coastal city makes it hard not to see the problem when it is literally on your doorstep. I love that every time I have set out to do this challenge, friends and sometimes complete strangers have joined. Pals and their children have come along to dip a toe in what is often bitter water. Sometimes I have sat there alone and thought about the enormity of what we face with our seas. At times it feels too big but when we come together I can see a tiny bit of light, that other people care too. That makes it worth it.

Dip a Day is an opportunity to stand up for something you believe in and to muddle through what can at times be a tough challenge to show support and to stand with others who feel the same.

I stand up every October for ocean health and I stand with SAS to make a loud noise and to say enough is enough. Join us and sign up to have your say.