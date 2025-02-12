Film Fans Invited to Channel Their Inner Bridget Jones at Vue Portsmouth this Valentine’s Day Weekend

As the iconic character sets out on the next chapter of her story in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Vue Portsmouth is welcoming film fans to get dressed all cosy in their pyjamas for the opening weekend of the film.

In addition to having the fun of channelling their inner Bridget, any guest who attends a screening of the film between February 14 – February 16 in their pyjamas will receive a complimentary sweet or savoury treat (in the form of a packet of Minstrels or Popworks) to share with their date, their friends – or all to themselves.

Heading to Vue on February 14, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy sees two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger back in the titular role as the loveable British singleton - her first romantic adventure since 2016. After the loss of her husband Mark, Bridget, now a single mother, is stuck in a state of emotional limbo, raising her children with help from her loyal friends, including her former lover, Daniel Cleaver...

Also arriving at Vue this Valentine’s Day is Captain America: Brave New World, debuting Sam Wilson’s role as the new Captain America. Using his abilities, skill and new gear to help protect the president from a shadowy threat, expect edge of your seat adventures when this superhero epic explodes onto the screens.

In addition, two romantic re-releases are heading to Vue, the 35th anniversary of Julia Robert’s Pretty Woman and what is often described as one of the best films of the 21st century, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind.

Lee Kemp, General Manager at Vue Portsmouth, said: “A trip to Vue has always been a hugely popular choice for Valentine’s and we’re excited to welcome couples, friends and film fans to enjoy the very best in big screen drama and romance this weekend – as well as chance to gain bag themselves some free sweet or savoury treats.”

Tickets cost from £7.99 when booked online. To find out more, visit www.myvue.com