Final countdown to Chichester Cathedral’s 950th anniversary Light Experience – the grand finale of a landmark year

The countdown is on to one of the most ambitious artistic events in Chichester Cathedral’s history.

Opening on Friday, October 24, the Chichester950 Light Experience will transform the Cathedral’s Nave, arches and sacred spaces through a mesmerising blend of light, sound and storytelling.

Created by Luxmuralis, the internationally acclaimed collaboration between artist Peter Walker and composer David Harper, the installation is a one-of-a-kind artwork designed specifically for Chichester, serving as the grand finale to the Cathedral’s 950th anniversary year.

Running for just eight evenings from October 24 to 31, between 5.00pm and 8.00pm, the Chichester950 Light Experience will guide audiences on a journey through nine centuries of history, reimagined in vivid colour and movement.

Peter Walker, Artistic Director of Luxmuralis, said: “The projection work we create is fine art. It’s not a documentary or a linear story, but rather a beautiful, aesthetic journey through sound, colour, texture and imagery that brings history to light. We work hand in glove with the building - ensuring technology serves the art, not the other way around - allowing the Cathedral itself to shine.”

Using plans, textures, manuscripts and stained glass from the archives of the Cathedral and West Sussex Record Office, the installation will explore the building’s story through five distinct spaces, culminating in a dramatic display within the Nave.

Rebecca Lewry-Gray, Visitor Experience Manager at Chichester Cathedral, said: “This is an extraordinary moment in the life of the Cathedral. For one week only, visitors will see this sacred space in a completely new light - literally. The Chichester950 Light Experience is a celebration of 950 remarkable years and a fitting finale to our anniversary year.”

A city-wide welcome

The excitement is being felt across Chichester as the city comes together to celebrate this extraordinary moment in its shared history. To mark the opening of the Chichester950 Light Experience, Chichester City Council will illuminate The Cross and the Assembly Rooms in the Chichester950 anniversary colours every evening from 5.00pm to midnight while the experience is running, creating a vibrant welcome for visitors and adding to the atmosphere across the city.

Local businesses are also joining the celebrations with a range of special offers for Chichester950 Light Experience ticket holders, including a complimentary glass of prosecco at Brasserie Blanc for anyone dining from the à la carte menu while The Real Eating Company will open late throughout the week with 10% off hot chocolates. Pallant House Gallery are also getting involved with special art workshops for families, inspired by the Cathedral and the theme of light.

Proceeds from the Chichester950 Light Experience will help to preserve the Cathedral’s rich heritage and support its ongoing mission as a place of faith, community and culture for generations to come.

Tickets for the Chichester950 Light Experience are available via chichestercathedral.org.uk or by calling 0333 666 3366. Several time slots are already sold out. Book soon to avoid disappointment.