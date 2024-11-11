Firework spectacular at Westergate House Care Home

Oh what a night! The Fireworks Extravaganza at Westergate House certainly went with a bang, - and a whizz, crackle and pop! A fabulous occasion enjoyed by all.

Westergate House Care Home in Fontwell hosted a wonderful fireworks night on the grounds of their Grade 2 listed home last week.

With over 100 family, friends, relatives and staff members joining the homes residents out in the grounds for a wonderful display. Westergate also welcomed residents from their two sister homes too, Wimborne Care Home - Barchester Healthcare and Marriott House and Lodge Care Home - Barchester Healthcare. Westegate House also had a visit from Barchester Regional Director, Mark Bird who also joined them for the evening celebrations.

Paul, Senior General Manager, grabbed the attention with a welcome over the microphone, and then the illuminations began! At the helm, Roger, Head of Maintenance, and Lee, Lifestyles Lead, organised the bash and lit the fireworks at a safe distance in the gardens. Residents and guests took their seats out the front of the main house, along with relatives and friends, and watched the performance unfold. Chef Konnie and her team prepared cups of soup and hot chocolate to ward off the chilly air, followed by hotdogs to warm everyone up after the display. Such a fantastic display and event put on by the Care Home and a delight to celebrate a seasonal event with so many families and friends together.

Westergate House said how much everyone enjoyed it that they will be making plans for a display next year too.