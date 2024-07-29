First phase of Trinity House unveiled at Royal Haslar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developer Haslar Developments has unveiled the first phase of apartments at Trinity House, the spectacular main Grade II listed Quadrangle building which forms the centrepiece of waterside village Royal Haslar. Trinity House is being converted and restored to provide 146 one, two and three-bedroom apartments, many of which will cater for retirement living. The first wing provides 38 apartments, with the remaining 108 homes introduced in forthcoming stages.

Royal Haslaris being transformed into a 62-acre waterside village and will provide over 550 converted and newly built residential houses and apartments, including market sale and senior living homes, and retail, leisure and business premises.

Trinity House offers classical Georgian architecture in the style of a country house and retains many of its original period features, allowing home owners to live within a piece of history. Restored period features include beautiful ornate stone archways with cobbled stone paths that lead to the entrances of the building, as well as a series of impressive entrance lobbies at each corner of the building with dressed seating areas and grand Georgian staircases.

Benefitting from natural daylight the apartments at Trinity House have spacious rooms with generous ceiling heights and wide window frames. These architectural features were originally implemented in accordance with the design principles championed by Florence Nightingale for hospital buildings, which prioritised the optimisation of light and fresh air to enhance the well-being of the occupants.

New homes at Trinity House, Royal Haslar

All apartments at Trinity House are substantially larger than average, with one-bedroom apartments ranging from 640 sq.ft. to 850 sq.ft. and two-bedroom apartments ranging from 890 sq.ft. to 950 sq.ft. Combine modern interior specifications with the character of classical architecture homes at Trinity House create a unique blend of new and historic rarely found in a modern developments.

Each apartment has an open plan or enclosed fully-fitted high-quality designer kitchen with stone worktops and integrated appliances. There is a spacious living room, providing ample space for a drawing room and dining room. The principal bedroom suites have an ensuite bathroom, space for dressing and fitted wardrobes. The fully-fitted and tiled luxury bathrooms offer high-quality sanitary ware.

Hampshire based interior designer JoJo Macnamara has dressed a two-bedroom show apartment located within Trinity Housewhich is available to view. The apartment has been thoughtfully designed to offer prospective buyers a glimpse into living at Trinity House.

Communal facilities are planned for the ground floor of Trinity House, including a café, lounge area, library, and dance room/exercise studio, all of which are due to be complete by the end of the year.

Formerly known as the Quadrangle building, Trinity House has now been renamed to honour its original designer,Theodore Jacobsen, the architect of Dublin’s Trinity College. The building was designed by Jacobsen under the auspices of the Earl of Sandwich, First Lord of the Admiralty, and served as Royal Haslar’s main hospital building, when it was known as the Quadrangle. Construction of the building was started in 1745, it was opened in 1753 and completed in 1762.

Pat Power, Director of Haslar Developments Ltd says: “Trinity House is the transformation of the main Georgian Quadrangle building at Royal Haslar into a beautiful new residential address, which will include a spectacular central garden piazza. The building boasts exquisite classical design and retains many of its original period features, allowing residents to live within a piece of history. Trinity House will be a magnificent place to live”.

Royal Haslar is located off Haslar Road between Haslar Marina and the village of Alverstoke, moments from The Creek restaurant and a short distance from Gosport town centre.