First tracheostomy support group brings people together

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever tracheostomy patient and relatives support group.

The initiative, created in response to feelings of isolation and loneliness often experienced by tracheostomy patients after leaving the hospital, aims to provide a safe and supportive community for those affected.

A tracheostomy is a medical procedure where a tube is inserted into the windpipe to aid breathing. Despite its life-saving benefits, many people remain unfamiliar with tracheostomies and the challenges faced by those living with them. In Portsmouth, and the surrounding area, approximately 50 individuals under the care of Queen Alexandra Hospital (QA) have a tracheostomy.

Jacklyn Savage, Tracheostomy Clinical Nurse Specialist at QA Hospital said: “We recently brought a person with a tracheostomy in to meet another patient and it was hugely beneficial for both of them. The individual who had lived with a tracheostomy for 25 years spoke to another person in the same situation as them for the very first time. It was a moving experience for them both and we felt that we had to do something to bring people together so we started to explore setting up a support group.”

First tracheostomy support group

The first meeting was held at the Oasis Centre, QA. Which provided people with a tracheostomy the opportunity to share their stories, exchange coping strategies, and connect with others who truly understand their experiences.

Gavin, 58 from Paulsgrove, who has had a tracheostomy for 25 years was invited to be a guest speaker at the first meeting, said: “When I was first fitted with my tracheostomy there wasn’t this kind of support available for me or my loved ones. Having a support group like this one will really benefit people and their families to understand how to live with a tracheostomy.

“Sometimes your family can feel helpless and not know what they can do, but through the group we can share knowledge and help signpost or suggest things that will help people feel more equipped to support the person with the tracheostomy. It could be as simple as offering a comforting hand during a coughing fit or something as practical as taking a lifesaving course.”

Jacklyn added: “I’m so pleased to say that the first meeting was so beneficial to those who attended. The support group will now meet quarterly offering a wonderful opportunity for networking and fostering a sense of community among tracheostomy patients.”

Atos Medical has generously agreed to sponsor the support group and offers a patient program that delivers timely support and tailored tools to meet the needs of tracheostomy patients.

The next meeting will be April 1 at the Oasis Centre, Queen Alexandra Hospital. If you would like to attend, please contact the Tracheostomy Team to book a place.

If you or someone you know would like to learn more about the tracheostomy support group or have general inquiries about tracheostomies, please contact the Tracheostomy Team at [email protected].