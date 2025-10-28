Five happiest places to live in Portsmouth are revealed

Southsea is top - followed by Hilsea, Wymering, Paulsgrove and Cosham

Southsea is the happiest place to live in Portsmouth, according to a new survey.

The popular suburb was the highest rated location in the county in a list of the 75 happiest places.

Southsea

Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions.

Southsea offers a blend of coastal living with urban amenities, a vibrant food and shopping scene, and a mix of historical and modern attractions.

Top-rated primary schools in or very near Southsea include the "Good" rated Ark Ayrton Primary Academy and Craneswater Junior School. For secondary education, the "Outstanding" St Edmund's Catholic School is popular, along with the science-focused UTC Portsmouth.

Online store Furniturebox polled 5,000 people, with panels in each big town, city and county including Portsmouth.

A Furniturebox spokesperson said: “Southsea is the happiest place to live in Portsmouth.

“All 75 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world.

“Most of the locations in the top 75 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing including Southsea which is very popular with families.

"The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”

