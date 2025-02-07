Five ways that Portsmouth gardeners can help local wildlife thrive this winter

Some creatures hibernate or migrate, but some (like us) stick out the harsh weather. Food is scarce and these animals can often struggle to make it through to spring. But your garden can offer sanctuary in these cold months.

Mollie Kerr, animal advocate, and founder of the Kelp Social community, said: “Winter, mixed with the January or February Blues can be a depressing time. But it makes me smile when I see birds flitting back and forth stuffing their faces with the food I have put out for them”

“That is why I wanted to create this guide because a few simple tricks can really make a difference in their lives. I want to encourage people to support wildlife as much as possible and these next few months are definitely the time to do it. I know not everyone has a big garden to fill with winter perennials but with a feeder and a plant pot, we can create a small oasis anywhere”

1. Create a Hedgehog-Friendly garden space:

There are plenty of things that gardeners can do to support wildlife - Animal News Agency

Hedgehogs may not hibernate in milder winters: they can be active in November or December if it is not too cold. Our spiny friends are having a hard time finding food and adjusting to their habitat being divided. The Western European Hedgehog moved from “Least Concern to “Near Threatened” in October last year.

What you can do:

Leave a corner of your garden undisturbed: Create a small “wild area” with leaf piles, logs, and other natural debris. This provides hedgehogs with shelter, as they often seek out these places to hibernate. If it has been a cold winter, they would have most likely slept through and will be in need of some sustenance. That "wild area" will then go on to provide a good supply of worms, beetles and caterpillars for them to snack on.

Build a hedgehog house: Consider investing in a specially designed hedgehog house. Make sure to place it in a quiet, sheltered part of your garden, ideally with some dry leaves inside.

Hedgehogs and other wildlife need support over winter - Animal News Agency

Leave out food: If you spot a hedgehog during winter, offer them special hedgehog food or wet cat food (not milk or bread, as it can be harmful). The British Hedgehog Preservation Society advises feeding them protein-rich food like meat-based dog food.

2. Provide Bird Feeding Stations:

Winter can be a tough time for birds as insects, berries, and seeds become less plentiful. Many species rely on bird feeders to get the extra energy they need to survive the colder months.

What you can do:

Set up a bird feeding station: Although their puffy feathers can trap air and make incredible insulation, they need high-fat, high-energy seeds, such as peanuts (not salted or smoked), nyjer seeds and sunflower seeds.

Keep feeders stocked: It’s important to check feeders regularly and keep them topped up, especially during heavy snow or cold spells. If it is safe to do so: put up some nest boxes or dense hedges near the food, as this will save them some energy.

Provide fresh water: Birds still need to drink during the winter, but many natural water sources freeze. Place a shallow dish of water outside, and check it regularly to ensure it hasn't frozen over.

3. Keep an Eye on Your Local Foxes

If you have local foxes, you would’ve seen them with their big, fur coats and impressive fluffy tails. They don’t hibernate so they need lots of energy to keep themselves warm as temperatures plummet. Wildlife Aid wrote: "Whilst urban populations have grown since the 1990’s, there has been an overall decline in populations by 48% since 1995".

What you can do:

Mind the roads: Foxes may be more likely to dart in front of traffic during mating season which is December through to February.

Netting: Put away sports netting when you’re not using it. London Post reported in 2024, “In 2022, of the 1,798 calls the RSPCA fielded relating to animals trapped in netting 315 were wild mammals, of which 167 were foxes and 62 hedgehogs”.

Disturbing dens: They often make their dens or “earths” under sheds. Be careful when blocking holes or disturbing heaps in your garden; come spring, it could be filled with cubs!

4. Help Build a Wildlife Pond

A wildlife pond is a fantastic way to support biodiversity year-round. In winter, it becomes a vital water source for animals that struggle to find drinkable water during freezing conditions. Many insects and amphibians, such as frogs and toads, also use ponds to hibernate.

What you can do:

Install a small pond: If you don’t already have one, creating a small pond in your garden will provide essential water and refuge for wildlife. It doesn’t need to be large, and even a simple shallow container can work.

Leave the pond undisturbed: Avoid cleaning the pond too much during the winter. Fallen leaves can provide shelter for aquatic life, and frogs and newts will often overwinter in the bottom of muddy ponds.

5. Build a ‘Wildlife Corridor’

Gardens are often fragmented by fences, walls, and roads, cutting off wildlife from other habitats. By creating small passageways for animals to move between gardens, you can help maintain wildlife corridors that ensure animals have access to food, shelter, and safety.

What you can do:

Create small gaps in fences or walls: Ensure there is a gap at ground level in your garden fences, at least 13cm high, which is big enough for hedgehogs and other small mammals to pass through. Hedgehogs can travel 1-2 miles a night. With a vast home range, their territories are being divided and they get lost causing them to wander into roads. People’s Trust For Endangered Species reported: “20% of hedgehog mortalities came from hedgehog-vehicle collisions”. By providing a “Wildlife Corridor” or “Hedgehog Highway”, wildlife can manoeuvre through their territory safely.Plant native shrubs and trees: Native plants not only support local insects and birds, but they can also offer shelter to small mammals like hedgehogs. Holly, ivy, and hawthorn are great choices.

Mollie added: “Helping wildlife doesn’t have to be a huge effort, just small actions can make a big difference. Also, you have the pleasure of viewing these beautiful creatures...get those binoculars out.”

“By helping these animals we will keep things ticking over so when that first day of spring finally comes, everyone is fit and ready to bask in the warm sun, eat good food and enjoy the flowers."

To find out more about Kelp Social go to www.kelpsocial.co.uk