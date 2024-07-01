Five-year-old has feet washed during cathedral ordination service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five-year-old Lucas Ashworth had his feet washed by the bishop alongside his mum Emily during an ordination service in Portsmouth Cathedral.

Emily was one of 24 candidates who were ordained as clergy on Saturday (June 29). She was following in the footsteps of her father and grandfather, who were also ordained. Her dad, Canon Tom Kennar, is rector of St Faith's, Havant.

The service includes a powerful symbolic moment, when the bishop places a towel around his waist and washes the feet of those who he has just ordained. It replicates what Jesus did for his disciples at the Last Supper, and also symbolises the humility the new clergy should show in their new roles.

And when he came to wash Emily's feet, Lucas was keen that it should happen to him too. The Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Jonathan Frost, made sure Lucas's feet were washed in exactly the same way as everyone else's.

Bishop Jonathan Frost washes the feet of five-year-old Lucas Ashworth

Emily said: "Lucas happens to have autism, so I'm not surprised that he wanted to be involved in what was going on. They got a chair so he could sit next to me in the service. I explained that the bishop was just about to wash my feet and he just said 'Me too'. It was a really nice thing to do."

This happened at the first of two ordination services on Saturday (June 29). Eighteen people were ordained clergy for the first time in a morning service, becoming 'deacons' and being able to call themselves 'the Reverend'. Another six existing clergy who were ordained last year were ordained for a second time in the afternoon, this time as priests.

The overall figure of 24 was the largest number of ordination candidates for many years. In both services, Bishop Jonathan placed his hands on the heads of each of the candidates in turn, praying for the Holy Spirit to be sent down upon each of them.

Those who were ordained as priests were also anointed with oil on their heads and hands to symbolise their new ministry. Among other things, they'll now be able to lead Communion services in their churches.

Bishop Jonathan Frost asks Lucas Ashworth if he'd like to have his feet washed

Those ordained as deacons at 11am on June 29 were:

Emily Ashworth (to serve at Church of the Good Shepherd, Crookhorn);

(to serve at Church of the Good Shepherd, Crookhorn); Lorraine Collins (St John's, Fareham);

(St John's, Fareham); Tom Cooper (Buriton and Petersfield) - read more about Tom here;

(Buriton and Petersfield) - read more about Tom here; Lizzie Davidson (Warblington with Emsworth) - read more about Lizzie here:

(Warblington with Emsworth) - read more about Lizzie here: Rosie Greenlees (Bishop’s Waltham and Upham)

(Bishop’s Waltham and Upham) Sandra Haggan (St Faith’s, Havant):

(St Faith’s, Havant): Polly Honeychurch (St Wilfrid, Cowplain):

(St Wilfrid, Cowplain): Charlotte Hudd (West Wight):

(West Wight): Kevin Jones (St Simon’s, Southsea);

(St Simon’s, Southsea); Jo Lorimer (Bedhampton);

(Bedhampton); Sue Moss (Hart Plain Church);

(Hart Plain Church); Jo-Anne Newton (Holy Trinity and St Columba, Fareham);

(Holy Trinity and St Columba, Fareham); Jo Nicholson (Ventnor and Bonchurch);

(Ventnor and Bonchurch); Elizabeth Pearn (St Mary's, Portchester);

(St Mary's, Portchester); Paul Pope (St Mary’s, Alverstoke)

(St Mary’s, Alverstoke) Sister Teresa-Lucia Sutton-Becker (North End Team Ministry):

(North End Team Ministry): Emma Taylor (Holy Trinity and St Mary's, Cowes, Gurnard and Northwood); and

(Holy Trinity and St Mary's, Cowes, Gurnard and Northwood); and Deb Henning-Vears (Farlington)

Those ordained priest at 4pm on June 29 were: