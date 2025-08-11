Fleet care home to host fun-filled charity day

A care home in Church Crookham is inviting the local community to join residents for a day of summer fun, food and activities.

On Saturday 16th August from 1pm-4pm, Care UK’s Bourley Grange, on Bourley Road, will be opening its doors for a lively family fun day – and everyone is welcome.

The event will offer something for all ages to enjoy, including a live performance from residents, a petting zoo, face painting and a selection of stalls offering handmade goods.

The afternoon will raise money for Phyllis Tuckwell Hospice Care, which provides care for adults and their families living with an advanced or terminal illness.

Bourley Grange is hosting a Family Fun Dayplaceholder image
Bourley Grange is hosting a Family Fun Day

Racquel Merdegia, Home Manager at Bourley Grange, said: “We're looking forward to welcoming the community to this year’s family fun day. The residents love seeing new faces and getting stuck into the activities, and we have a jam-packed day planned.

“There will be plenty to enjoy, from toe-tapping tunes sung by residents and tasty treats to fun games. Bring your friends and help us to raise money for a cause that is close to our hearts.”

Bourley Grange provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives in a luxury environment.

To find out more about Bourley Grange, please call Customer Relations Manager Chelsea Harris on 01252 756 438, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/bourley-grange.

