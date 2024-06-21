Fluffy friends visit care home residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new friendly face trotted into a Fareham care home to meet residents for a special afternoon of animal therapy.

Residents at Care UK’s Parker Meadows, on Parker View, gathered to meet Alphie and Bobby the alpacas and shower them with lots of love and attention.

As part of the animal therapy session hosted by, Alpaca Adventure residents learned how to care for alpacas as well as interesting facts about the calming animals. Many of the residents commented on how well-behaved Alphie and Bobby were and enjoyed having the opportunity to meet them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diane Thrope, aged 90 said: “I loved meeting Alphie and Bobby, I couldn’t believe how thick their coat was. My god, they were beautiful.

Residents at Parker Meadows met Alphie and Bobby the alpacas

Matthew Smith, General Manager at Parker, said: “We had a wonderful afternoon welcoming our very special guests, Alphie and Bobby.

“At Parker Meadows, we understand how beneficial animal therapy sessions can be for residents. Time spent in the company of animals can help lift a person's mood and encourage social interaction, especially for those living with dementia. Alpacas are gentle, social animals who enjoy interacting with humans, making them perfect for spending time with residents.

“Thank you to Alpaca Adventure for bringing Alphie and Bobby into the home. We look forward to welcoming other animals to Parker Meadows in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives, while also promoting independence, Parker Meadows incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. The home provides full-time residential care, nursing care, dementia care and respite care, in addition to independent living bungalows also on site. The layout of the building is configured into a series of individual suites, each having a dedicated lounge and dining room to help facilitate the creation of close-knit communities.