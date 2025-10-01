Forest Bathing session brings calm and connection for people living with hoarding disorder

On Wednesday 24th September, Red Squirrel OT CIC, in partnership with Woodland Wellbeing, successfully hosted a Forest Bathing taster session at Staunton Country Park, Havant.

Thanks to the generosity of community supporters, eight participants living with hoarding disorder were able to experience a restorative morning in nature at a reduced rate.

Set against blue skies and the crisp air of early autumn, participants were guided gently through the woodland. Invitations to pause, notice the tapestry of seasonal colours, and engage in moments of breathwork and meditation created an atmosphere of calm and reflection. Later, gathered in a clearing, the group shared a poem and a collective moment of quiet, a nourishing experience described by many as “refreshing” and “soothing for the soul.”

One participant shared: “I really enjoyed the session. It gave me a chance to slow down, notice the beauty around me, and I left feeling both physically and mentally more relaxed.”

The autumn setting was especially meaningful, reflecting themes of change and letting go. Many participants commented on how valuable it felt to “take a leaf from nature” as they continue their own personal journeys.

Brigitte Hoare, Director of Red Squirrel OT CIC, who organised the event was delighted by the positive impact of the event. She said: “It was wonderful to see everyone embrace the invitations to pause and connect with nature. What touched me most was the bonding and support between participants. The group left feeling lighter, calmer, and more connected, which is exactly what we hoped this session would offer.”

Kate Johnson of Woodland Well-being added: “This was a truly great group to guide. The autumn woods gave us the perfect backdrop to slow down and reflect. Watching participants relax into the experience, and support one another, was deeply rewarding.”

The success of the session highlights the power of nature-based approaches in supporting those living with hoarding disorder. Red Squirrel OT CIC hopes to build on this initiative with further wellbeing events in the future.

If you or anybody you know is living with hoarding disorder and would like some support, contact Red Squirrel OT CIC, who can be found online at help4hoarding.co.uk.

