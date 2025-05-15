Forging Futures, Shaping Lives: New Adult Wellbeing Hub Launches in Portsmouth

Portsmouth, UK – The Parenting Network is proud to announce the opening of its newest venue, The Forge – a unique adult wellbeing hub designed to support individuals navigating trauma, transition, and personal challenges.

Located in the heart of Portsmouth, The Forge offers more than just services – it offers sanctuary. With a quirky, rustic vibe that pays homage to its name, The Forge feels more like a creative community space than a clinical setting. But instead of shaping metal, this forge is shaping something far more powerful – people’s futures.

Welcome to The Forge – where community and resilience are reforged.

The hub will offer targeted support for a range of community needs, including:

Adult wellbeing and personal growth

Support for those overcoming childhood trauma

Specialist programmes for veterans and service personnel

Targeted help for young dads and men at risk of isolation

Resilience-building and suicide prevention initiatives

Built by and for the community, The Forge is the latest bold initiative from The Parenting Network, a Portsmouth-based organisation that continues to redefine grassroots support. Known for launching Portsmouth Baby Bank, delivering emergency aid to Ukraine, and feeding nearly 6,000 children a year through its food and essentials network, The Parenting Network supported over 12,000 families in 2024 alone.

Matt Foster, CEO and Founder of The Parenting Network, said:

"The Forge is more than a building—it’s a space where people can reconnect with themselves, their purpose, and their community. It reflects everything we stand for: real people, real support, and real change. We’ve built this with love, lived experience, and the belief that no one should face life’s hardest moments alone."

The organisation is now inviting local businesses to visit The Forge, learn more about its impact, and explore meaningful ways to support its work. Businesses are encouraged to drop in for a coffee and a conversation about how they can be part of shaping brighter futures in the community.

For more information or media enquiries, please contact:

Jo Morgan

Head of Corporate Partnerships