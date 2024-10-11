Former journalist authors communications manual for churches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former News journalist has written a manual to help churches to publicise what they do more effectively.

Neil Pugmire, who is now Director of Communications for the Church of England in Portsmouth, has written ‘100 Ways To Get Your Church Noticed’, published by Church House Publishing. It includes 100 different methods to promote your church, including communications strategy, logos, noticeboards, posters, magazines, websites, media liaison and social media.

It draws on his experience of almost 24 years working with parishes and church schools in our diocese, with several local churches highlighted as case studies. There are dozens of photos and graphics in the book, showing what is possible.

This is the third edition of the book to be published after previous editions in 2006 and 2014, and has been fully revised to reflect live-streaming and digital developments during and after the Covid pandemic. It has been launched at two separate book launches over the past few days – in London and Birmingham.

Neil Pugmire with his book '100 Ways To Get Your Church Noticed'

“So much has happened since 2014, including the development of live-streaming, which churches had to learn about very quickly during the Covid pandemic,” said Neil. “There have also been developments in websites, social media, video production and mobile apps that mean we’re in a very different world, post-pandemic.

“So it made sense to revise the book thoroughly and to offer it to churches. I hope there’s something for everyone, with some extra tips for the churches that already do communications well and some easier ways to start for those churches that struggle in this area. I’m grateful to all those who I’ve worked with, in parishes, chaplaincies and schools, who have helped me to road-test some of these ideas, to jettison those that don’t work and to promote those that do.”

There’s also a companion website, www.getyourchurchnoticed.com which contains some further hints and tips for churches. You can buy a copy of the book, offered initially at a reduced rate of £15.19 and then at £18.99, from here.

Neil worked as a journalist at the Portsmouth News between 1994 and 2000.