Former Navy veteran takes the helm again on special boat trip
Roger, who proudly served in the Royal Navy for 20 years, enjoyed an unforgettable day out on the water thanks to a special trip organised by the care home team in Waterlooville. With the sun shining and the sea breeze in his hair, Roger took the helm, rekindling memories of his time serving at sea.
Speaking after the trip, Roger said: “It brought back so many memories of my Navy days. I never thought I’d get the chance to steer a boat again – it was wonderful.”
Home Manager Corrine Holland said: “We are always looking for ways to make our residents’ wishes come true and to celebrate their life stories. Roger has shared so many tales from his Navy days, and it was a real honour to help him relive that part of his life. The smile on his face said it all.”
The boat trip is part of Wimborne Care Home’s commitment to creating meaningful moments for residents, ensuring they continue to enjoy new experiences as well as reflect on treasured memories.
Wimborne care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wimborne Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 46 residents from respite care to long term stays