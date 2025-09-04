Former Navy veteran takes the helm again on special boat trip

Residents and staff at Wimborne Care Home were delighted to see one of their much-loved residents, Roger, fulfil a lifelong wish – to get behind the wheel of a boat and take to the sea once more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roger, who proudly served in the Royal Navy for 20 years, enjoyed an unforgettable day out on the water thanks to a special trip organised by the care home team in Waterlooville. With the sun shining and the sea breeze in his hair, Roger took the helm, rekindling memories of his time serving at sea.

Speaking after the trip, Roger said: “It brought back so many memories of my Navy days. I never thought I’d get the chance to steer a boat again – it was wonderful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger Behind the Wheel

Home Manager Corrine Holland said: “We are always looking for ways to make our residents’ wishes come true and to celebrate their life stories. Roger has shared so many tales from his Navy days, and it was a real honour to help him relive that part of his life. The smile on his face said it all.”

The boat trip is part of Wimborne Care Home’s commitment to creating meaningful moments for residents, ensuring they continue to enjoy new experiences as well as reflect on treasured memories.

Wimborne care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Wimborne Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 46 residents from respite care to long term stays