Fostering charity in Waterlooville celebrates 80 years of transforming young lives

The Children's Family Trust (The CFT), a leading fostering charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable children and young people, is proudly celebrating 80 years of changing lives across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Children's Family Trust (The CFT), a leading fostering charity dedicated to supporting vulnerable children and young people, is proudly celebrating 80 years of changing lives across the UK.

To mark this milestone, the charity is hosting a series of celebration events across its five regions, recognising the incredible work of its foster carers, staff, and the young people they support. Our South Central team, based in Waterlooville, are hosting their celebrations Saturday 21st June. They'll be bringing together foster families, children, and team members for a day of joy, gratitude, and reflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This celebration is a tribute to every foster family, social worker, and supporter who has walked alongside us over the past 80 years." said Marina Mulholland, CEO at The CFT. "We're proud of our legacy, but even more proud of the futures we continue to build together."

Celebrating 80 years as a fostering charity

Since its founding in 1945, The CFT has supported thousands of children in care, with a strong focus on matching children with families who reflect their cultural, religious, and emotional needs. The charity continues to provide trauma-informed training, wraparound support, and advocacy to ensure foster carers are empowered to offer the best possible home environment.

Foster carer, Helen, who has been with the charity for 13 years, said: "When the children reflect the work that you've done - then it's just so rewarding, and it makes you feel so glad that you decided to become a foster carer. The CFT are supportive, professional and compassionate and they go above and beyond to support us carers and the children."

The anniversary events are private, family-centred celebrations, but the charity hopes to use this milestone to raise wider awareness of the impact fostering can have - and the vital need for more foster carers across the UK.

If you're in a position to provide support to children and young people most in need, please do not hesitate to reach out to us at: https://thecft.org.uk/enquire-today/