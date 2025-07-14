On Saturday, July 26, the local community is invited to a free family fun day at Hamble Sports Complex.

Running from 9am to 6pm, the sports complex, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with The Hamble School, Hampshire County Council and Eastleigh Borough Council, is offering an array of free entertainment and activities, suitable for people of all ages.

On the day, Tik Tok famous, professional freestyle footballer, Jamie Knight, will be showcasing his array of skills, whilst hosting free ‘football freestyle’ sessions for children.

Free activities will include Bouncy Castle Sessions, Aqua Run Inflatable Sessions, Family Swimming, Taekwondo & Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Taster Sessions in partnership with Phoenix SMA and Themed Character Mini Disco’s with household favourites Peppa Pig, Stitch, Sonic, Bluey and Bingo.

Everyone Active open day

Mill Cottage Farm Experience will also be in attendance, offering children the chance to get up close and personal with their adorable animals whilst learning about them too – fun for kids and adults alike!

Access to the gym will also be free with gym challenges running throughout the day. Additional entertainment includes free face painting.

Richard Butt, General Manager for Everyone Active, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting a free family fun day at Hamble Sports Complex. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the whole community to come together, try out a wide range of activities, and experience everything the centre has to offer.

“Whether you’re looking to get active, learn a new skill, or simply enjoy a fun day out with the family, there’s something for everyone. We look forward to welcoming both new and familiar faces on the day.”

Customers are advised to book onto sessions: https://www.everyoneactive.com/news/hamble-sports-complex-family-fun-day/