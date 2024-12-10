Free Festive Family Fun Day at The Regis School, Bognor hosted by UKHarvest with West Sussex County Council (WSCC) and HAF

UKHarvest, Sussex’s leading food rescue and redistribution charity, have partnered with WSCC and other HAF (Holiday Activity and Food Programme) providers for an exciting FREE Family Fun Day on Saturday 21st December filled with exploration and festive cheer, suitable for children aged 4-16 in the Bognor area.

As Christmas approaches, and the school holidays begin, UKHarvest would like to invite families in Bognor to share the day with HAF and WSCC at The Regis School on Saturday 21st December for their Free Family Fun Day, where there will be an abundance of festive fun and cheer throughout the day. With an exciting schedule of performances and demos, Bognor residents can explore a variety of holiday and activity clubs available in and around the area.

Everyone is welcome to join UKHarvest from 11am-3pm for FREE refreshments, and an opportunity to experience new activities and discover new hobbies from martial arts to dance shows.

Yvonne Thomson, UKHarvest’s CEO added “Thanks to our successful relationship with WSCC, UKHarvest are so pleased to be able to offer a Festive Family Fun Day. Our support from The Regis School throughout the last 3 years has allowed us to join forces with their team, and that of WSCC and HAF providers to ensure that local households can access new activities available to them in the area.

The Fire and Rescue Service will be on hand to offer fire engine exploration!

We hope that everyone can join us to celebrate the festive period and explore and engage with HAF provisions on offer.” The day is open to all, however, those receiving benefit-related free school meals will particularly benefit by meeting the activity clubs offering fully funded holiday club spaces as part of the Holiday Activity and Food Programme.

HAF providers on the day will include Mad Hatters Academy, Creation Station and West Sussex Music. The range of activities is extensive; there will be something for everyone to engage in and enjoy.

UKHarvest hosted a similar event last year that saw over 1000 people attend, so come and see what’s going on for yourself. Book you place at https://www.ukharvest.org.uk/event/family-fun-day-2024!