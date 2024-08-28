Free visits to Buckler’s Hard Museum with Heritage Open Days Festival weekend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Visitors are invited to make the most of Heritage Open Days Festival with free entry to Buckler’s Hard Museum from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th September at the maritime village on the banks of the Beaulieu River.

Mary Montagu-Scott will also give free talks about work to preserve the world’s only surviving wreck of a ship built at Buckler’s Hard, after being part of an investigative dive of the wreck in Uruguay earlier this year. Her talks will take place in the HMS Agamemnon – Navigating the Legend exhibition in the Shipwrights Workshop at the bottom of the High Street, at 2pm on the Friday and 11am on the Sunday of the open days weekend.

On your free visit to the museum, discover more about the maritime village where ships for Nelson’s fleet at Trafalgar were built. See exhibits including Nelson’s original baby clothes, listen in on conversations between villagers of the past and follow residents’ stories in the exhibition of village life. Dogs are welcome on a lead in the museum, so bring the whole family along!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Then enjoy exploring the rest of the picturesque village where the BBC and Disney FX adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations was filmed, including:

Hands on in Buckler's Hard Museum

· Visit free exhibition The Art of Buckler’s Hard to see original paintings by the winner and semi-finalists of Sky Arts’ Landscape Artist of the Year, as well as artworks from the Montagu family collection. It is now open in the Shipyard Office on the High Street.

· Step inside the original Shipwright’s Cottage and charming St Mary’s Chapel, with a smugglers’ cellar under the altar, then pass preserved cottages which line the gently sloping street on its way to the water’s edge.

· For an extra charge, step on board the Beaulieu River Cruise as the perfect escape from everyday life. You may even spot a seal, as well as birds and riverbank wildlife, if you’re lucky! River cruises run daily, sailing from the jetty at the bottom of the High Street, from 11am - 4.30pm. Tickets can be bought on board. For details and prices visit https://bucklershard.co.uk/attractions/river-cruise/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Drop anchor for refreshments and sample the tasty new menu at The Captain’s Table and treat yourself to a full cooked breakfast, lunch or indulgent afternoon tea.

Mary Montagu-Scott in The Art of Buckler's Hard

· Call in at Henry’s, the new pub at the Master Builder’s House which is named after shipbuilder Henry Adams who lived there in the 18th century. Try its hearty menu and great brews for visitors and walkers.

· Take a stroll along a riverside loop with stunning views – there’s even a bird hide along the way at Keeping Marsh. For a preview of the walk, follow our video link: https://youtu.be/rpLd1CesqZ0

Free entry code

Buckler’s Hard in the New Forest, Hampshire is accessible by foot, car, motorbike – or boat! A parking charge contributes to the upkeep of the historic village.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckler's Hard

Heritage Open Days Festival brings together and celebrates heritage sites across the country. For free entry to Buckler’s Hard Museum, just quote the voucher code HOD24 at the admission desk on arrival.

For more details, visit the website at www.bucklershard.co.uk or call 01590 616203. Keep up-to-date with the latest Buckler’s Hard news and offers at www.facebook.com/bucklershard or www.instagram.com/bucklershard/.