From a five-year health warning to 269 marathons: how Slimming World transformed one man’s life

When doctors told Wally Chapman that if he continued to put weight on he wouldn’t live another five years, it was the wake-up call that Wally couldn’t ignore. At that point, he weighed 19 stone 12 lbs and was already suffering the impact on his health.

That moment marked the beginning of a remarkable transformation. Wally joined his local Slimming World group in Emsworth, determined to turn his life around. What he found was not a diet, but a sustainable way of living – one built on real food, supportive guidance, and encouragement from people on the same journey.

Since then, he has lost more than 5 stone and now weighs just under 14 stone. The changes in his life have been extraordinary. Everyday activities are easier, his health has improved dramatically, and he has gained confidence he never thought possible.

A key part of his journey has been Slimming World’s Body Magic programme, which helps members gradually build activity into their lives. What started as small steps grew into a passion. To date, Wally has covered the distance of 269 marathons since joining – something he would never have believed possible when he first walked through the group’s doors.

“The difference Slimming World has made to my health is unbelievable,” he says. “I have more energy, my blood pressure is lower, and I no longer live with the fear that my weight will cut my life short. Slimming World has given me back years I thought I’d lost.”

Wally also has a message for other men who may hesitate to join: “A lot of men think slimming clubs are just for women – but they’re not. They’re for anyone who wants to improve their health, feel stronger, and live longer. I now wouldn’t be without my Friday morning’s group which is full of friends, weekly motivation, fun and support. If I can do it, anyone can.”

Emsworth Consultant, Gabrielle Prior shares her thoughts; “I am so proud of Wally, it is a really brave decision to change habits and gift yourself a better life. Wally is such a fundamental part of our group and supports other members on a weekly basis, always there with his words of wisdom, understanding & to make you smile! Wally is a true inspiration. Wally’s journey is proof that with the right support, the right plan, and the determination to make a change, a longer, healthier life really is possible”.

If you are interested in finding out more or joining the Emsworth group, please contact Gabrielle on 07833297116, groups run every Friday 7.30am, 9am, 10.30am with a venue move from 12th September to Emsworth One Church, Thorney Road, PO10 8BN.