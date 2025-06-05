From Azerbaijan to island paradise, first bears in 30 years arrive on Isle of Wight

Benji and Balu, brown bears believed to be around 13 years old, have spent years living in a cage in Azerbaijan.

But this week, they were transported more than 3,000 miles to the UK and are now settling into a peaceful new home at the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary in Sandown.

Their arrival marks a historic moment for the island and a new chapter. The last time bears were on the Isle of Wight was 30 years ago, making Benji and Balu’s relocation not just a triumph of compassion, but a symbolic return.

“This is a landmark moment,” said Lawrence Bates, CEO of the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary. “Benji and Balu will experience grass beneath their paws, cool water to wallow in, and expert care every day. They finally get the life they deserve.”

Their 3,500 square metre enclosure includes soft grass, natural ponds, shaded trees and cosy dens. It’s been built thanks to a £300,000 fundraising campaign supported by hundreds of individuals and businesses from across the Isle of Wight and beyond.

This rescue mission is the result of a partnership between Wildheart Animal Sanctuary and the Ministry of Ecology in Azerbaijan, who were key in facilitating this move to ensure the bears could get access to the best healthcare and habitats available.

In addition, NGO’s Bears in Mind, Four Paws and private individuals were critical to ensure all the many pieces of the puzzle were in place, allowing the two bears safe passage to the UK.

To safely transport the two fully-grown bears across continents, Europe’s leading cargo airline, Cargolux, stepped in to sponsor their journey. The airline provided specially built transport crates and flew Benji and Balu on a direct flight to the UK, drawing on its expertise from previous animal relocations including the famous transfer of beluga whales to Iceland.

“At Cargolux, we are committed to playing our part in raising awareness and promoting animal welfare and conservation,” said CEO Richard Forson. “Our team’s experience is uniquely positioned us to support the relocation of Benji and Balu”

Once in the UK, the final leg of the journey saw the bears travel overland before boarding a Wightlink ferry to their forever home on Wednesday, making them the first bears to cross the Solent in modern memory.

“This incredible story is a testament to what can be achieved when compassionate people and organisations come together,” said Bates. “We’ve had support from every corner, animal lovers who donated, teams who designed the bears’ new home, and companies like Cargolux who made the impossible possible.”

To find out more go to https://wildheartanimalsanctuary.org

The moment that the bears arrived at the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary

Benji and Balu in their cage in Azerbaijan

The bears had a 3,000 mile journey to get to their amazing new home

The bears snuggle down in their brand new bedroom for their first night at the Wildheart Animal Sanctuary