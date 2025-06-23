From garage to good cause In Portsmouth

In support of Cancer Research UK, a local charity donation initiative to collect items for resale in their high street retail stores has been launched by Access Self Storage Portsmouth.

Locals from Portsmouth are encouraged to donate items sitting unused in their own garages, everything from homeware to clothing, books, toys, and bric a brac can be dropped off during Self Storage Week at Access Self Storage Portsmouth and help fill the garage sized storage unit.

In a week long commitment, between 23 to 27 June, Access Self Storage sites across the UK will open the doors of a dedicated 100 sq ft storage unit, roughly the size of a typical family garage, and invite local communities to fill them with pre-loved, but usable items for CRUK.

This charity activity take part in the inaugural Self Storage Week, created to shine a light on how self storage can be a resource not just for life transitions, but also for community good.

Donations must be in good, resaleable condition.

All collected items will be distributed to CRUK’s high street retail stores, helping to stock over 550 stores nationwide, where sales directly support the organisation’s lifesaving research into the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.

Cancer Research commented, "By donating to Cancer Research UK, you're helping fund vital research that leads to earlier diagnoses, better treatments, and more lives saved every day. Every donation, large or small, brings us closer to a cure. Thank you for your support."

Jan Albert Fourie, General Manager of Operations, Access Self Storage said:“Our partnership with Cancer Research UK offers both our customers and those living locally a practical way to declutter their homes, donate unused items, and make a real difference. It is a simple but powerful idea, turning the things you no longer need into funding for world class research.”

Donations can be taken to Access Self Storage Portsmouth from 23 to 27 June from 8.30am to 6pm, 28-34 Herbert Street, Portsmouth PO1 4QR.