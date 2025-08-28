From hospitality to supporting second chances - how Rena changed careers to join the probation service

Rena from Southampton used to work at Burger King · Southampton needs new trainee probation officers to help keep our communities safe · Earn while you learn - earn a salary whilst you complete fully funded training

Rena Chalil spent years in a busy fast food chain feeding the people of Southampton – but now helps society by working with people on probation.

The move from keeping the city fed to helping keep the streets safe may not seem obvious, but Rena, 31, is loving her new role in the probation service.

The application Trainee Probation Officer Programme Professional Qualification in Probation (PQiP) programme offers a unique opportunity for people to embark on a career protecting the public while supporting rehabilitation – with full salary and a fully-funded qualification provided while they train.

People from all backgrounds and walks of life from careers in education, hospitality, the armed forces, or customer service roles are particularly encouraged to apply, as the service looks to build a workforce that reflects Southampton’s diverse communities.

Rena says:

“I worked in Burger King and Wagamama when I was doing a degree in criminology, and the plan was to be there until I found a job in my field.

“Then covid hit and it was even harder to get a job - I couldn’t even get an interview. I wanted a job that built on what I had studied but I didn’t know much about probation.

“A friend of mine suggested I should look into becoming a probation officer, I read the description and it felt like me.

“I love the job. I like talking to people, I have empathy and I am very organised. The link from my old job to doing this might not seem obvious but it’s all about being interested in people.”

The probation service are looking for people in Southampton and the surrounding areas. New staff will analyse complex situations and make tough decisions on a daily basis.

The trainee probation officer programme combines academic learning with hands-on experience through working as a probation services officer during the programme, allowing trainees to earn while they learn and develop the practical skills needed to succeed. Upon qualification, officers can apply for a role to work with offenders to address the root causes of criminal behaviour, from substance misuse to employment challenges, while ensuring court orders are fulfilled.

Key benefits of the PQiP programme include:

· Starting salary of £26,475 while training (an additional allowance of £4,249 is applied in London)

· Fully funded Professional Qualification in Probation (Level 6 equivalent)

· Structured mentoring and development

· Excellent civil service pension and benefits package

Applications close on Sunday, 31 August. Candidates can learn more and apply via this link: https://prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/?utm_campaign=prc_bk_pqip&utm_medium=media&utm_source=pr

Rena moved to the UK from Athens in 2015 and has a young family. She finds the flexibility of her job helps with raising her child – compared to working in the hospitality sector – and feels part of a team.

She says:

“I had a one-year-old when I started my training. We don’t have family in the UK so I worked long hours but it was worth it.

“The people I work with are very supportive. I started with no idea of the basics but my colleagues helped me through and continue to support me.

“It can be very busy and demanding, so one of the most important things is to have that support from your colleagues which I didn’t get in other jobs like hospitality.”

Upon completion, qualified probation officers can apply for full-time roles, with annual salaries starting at £35,130 depending on location. Find out more at Prison and Probation Jobs: https://prisonandprobationjobs.gov.uk/?utm_campaign=prc_bk_pqip&utm_medium=media&utm_source=pr