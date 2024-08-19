From setbacks to weight loss success for Havant woman

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New study reveals over half of UK adults can fall after just one slimming hurdle – and suggests learning to cope with setbacks could be key to lasting weight loss success

Marrie Hough 45, from Havant, had been struggling to lose weight since having a baby and bouncing back from lockdown. Marrie was no stranger to abandoning her weight loss goals after experiencing a setback, until she rejoined a local Slimming World group in January 2024; a decision she says “changed her life” as she has lost 5 stone.

Marrie says “If I am honest, I started to struggle with my weight when I left home and became responsible for my own meals. I quickly discovered the ease of grabbing take aways instead of bothering to cook for myself, never imaging the impact this would have on my weight. I continued using this as my first choice for dinner until I had my son in my twenties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I then started to cook more at home, but using quick and easy cooking methods using jars of sauces and ready meals. Before I knew it I was the heaviest I had ever been. I knew I needed to make a change, I felt so unhealthy and couldn’t enjoy playing with my young son. I decided to visit my GP and asked for help in 2011, he offered me a 12-week Slimming World referral to lose weight. I grabbed it with both hands and within eighteen months I had lost 8 and half stone.

BEFORE AND AFTER

I felt so good that I wanted to help others to achieve their own weight loss success. I decided to become a Slimming World consultant and launched my Wednesday West Leigh evening group. Before I knew it, I was supporting over 200 members and running two groups. I continued to support my members with their weight losses whilst pregnant with my second child. Being a very busy mum of two with a full-time role of supporting members with their weight loss dreams I found my old habits creeping back into my life almost unnoticed. I couldn’t understand why I could support others, but not be able to do the same for myself.

I spent so much time being hard on myself and beating myself up that I felt, even with my extensive training, it was impossible for me to lose the weight I had put on. In January 2024 I decided I needed to do something and although Slimming World have never judged or turned their back on me, I felt embarrassed and unable to talk to people in the community. I realised I couldn’t do this on my own, I needed support, so I joined a Slimming World group. It was an interesting experience to realise I wasn’t alone and I decided to focus on why I had allowed a setback to stop me from losing weight.

Learning how to handle setbacks is crucial for long-term weight loss success. I discovered that setbacks on a weight loss journey are to be expected. Things don't always go perfectly to plan and that's life. What’s key when this happens, is to be kind to yourself. Learning to accept that a setback is part of your slimming journey can help stop you from being derailed altogether.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's good to have created some personal strategies for dealing with potential setbacks or, even better, have strategies to try to minimise the risk of setbacks. Within Slimming World groups, members receive personalised expert guidance, to help them with the motivation, accountability and commitment they need to avoid or navigate setbacks, and this has helped me to not only lose weight, but also to support my members to do the same”

Marrie is not only enjoying her own life, and remaining focused on her weight loss success, but also continuing to support her members in Slimming World in West

Leigh. She has a deep understanding of the struggles many people experience on their weight loss journey having experienced it herself and Marrie is now looking forward to taking on the Thurday Leigh Park group from the 12th September.