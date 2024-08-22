GCSE results shows commitment at The Portsmouth Grammar School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With the most commonly awarded GCSE grade being a 9 and the second most common grade awarded being an 8, pupils at The Portsmouth Grammar School were in good spirits today as they received their results.

“These results are the culmination of their Senior School life and the level they have achieved shows their commitment to their studies,” said Mr David Wickes, Head of The Portsmouth Grammar School (PGS). “That the most common grades awarded were the top two that are possible is something of which our pupils should be proud.”

Amongst those celebrating achieving those top grades today was James M who achieved all grade 8 and 9s. “I am so happy with my results, particularly maths,” said James. “The school has really supported me and having the opportunity to go to school here has been great and I’m looking forward to the more independent style of study in Sixth Form.” James joined PGS in Year 7 and will be staying for Sixth Form to do A Levels in Maths, Further Maths, Economics and French.

Anna H also achieved all grades 8 and 9 today and will now be undertaking A Level studies in English, Maths and German at PGS. “I am really pleased with my results,” said Anna. “I think my parents will be too!” Anna’s brother joined her to collect her results today, Finn also attended PGS and received his A Level results last week achieving A*A*A grades.

“Following on from last week when a fifth of our A-Level grades were an A*, and over a quarter of pupils achieving straight A* or A grades, these GCSE grades today are strong foundations for these pupils to go on to develop greater academic depth in the subjects they will study here at A Level,” continued David Wickes. “We can see from some of the excellent subject results at GCSE and A Level how instilling a love of learning can help our pupils thrive and achieve great results.”

James W joined PGS in Year 7 and today was celebrating a full set of 8 and 9 grades. “I’ve just kept my head screwed on and concentrated on doing the work needed,” said James. He will be continuing at PGS to undertake A Level studies in Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths which he plans to then to take on to a career in engineering. James is pictured with Harry D who also achieved all 8 and 9 grades, “I put a lot of effort into my mocks, which helped because I was less nervous going into my exams,” said Harry. “I felt like I was revisiting and reviewing the content rather than re-learning it.”

Amongst the wide range of subjects that achieved notable results this year were Maths and Latin, where 94.1% of the grades awarded were 9-8; Chemistry and History, where nearly two-thirds of the grades awarded were 9-8 and Drama, Art and Music, where impressively over two thirds of the grades awarded were 9-8.

“The breadth of subjects in which our pupils have achieved the very top grades, from the Classics to Science, Humanities and the Arts are an indication of the excellent teaching and learning we provide,” added David Wickes. “That some of these pupils also have significant co-curricular involvement and commitments is impressive.”

One of the pupils who has achieved academically alongside a significant co-curricular commitment is Lucie D who today celebrated achieving 2 grade 9s and 4 grade 8s amongst her results alongside a busy training schedule with Surrey Storm netball. “Training and working for my GCSE’s has really taught me balance,” said Lucie. “I have had to be really organised and work hard to make sure I have everything covered. I am so pleased with my results.”

“Today we celebrate the achievements of all our pupils, especially those that we know have worked very hard to overcome personal adversity and challenge – they should be very proud of what they have achieved. I certainly am of them,” concluded Mr Wickes. “I very much look forward to seeing them develop academically and supporting them to achieve the aspirations they will develop during the course of their Sixth Form studies here.”