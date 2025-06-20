Get in gear for engineering excellence at The Watercress Line's thrilling Diesel Gala and Real Ale Festival

Visitors can look forward to heritage engines, real ale, and hands-on experiences when The Watercress Line’s popular Diesel Gala returns to the Hampshire attraction from Friday 11 to Sunday 13 July.

This year’s three-day event promises to be even bigger this year, with an intensive timetable of services running along the line’s famously steep gradient, powered by an exciting mix of home-fleet and visiting heritage diesel locomotives.

New for 2025 is The Watercress Line’s first Real Ale & Cider Festival, with local and regional brews available at various stations and on board the trains.

The Watercress Line has announced four impressive locomotive visitors that are sure to thrill train enthusiasts and families alike.

D821 Greyhound will be attending The Watercress Line’s Diesel Gala, courtesy of Diesel Traction Group Ltd.

The impressive Class 50 50008 Thunderer, courtesy of Hanson & Hall Rail Services Solutions Ltd, is sure to create great interest. Thunderer will be transporting the equally impressive 4TC unit, thanks to TFL Engineering.

Built in 1968 as D408 by English Electric at the Vulcan Foundry, this high-speed loco was originally designed to power express trains on the West Coast mainline between Crewe and Glasgow.

Renumbered 50008 in 1974 and named Thunderer in 1978, the locomotive has a rich history, including service from depots such as Bristol Bath Road, Plymouth Laira, and London Old Oak Common.

Now operating on the main line, Thunderer will be running on Saturday 12 July for visitors to enjoy riding behind. On Friday and Sunday, the engine will be on display at Ropley for up-close viewing.

Also making a highly-anticipated appearance will be Class 52 D1015 Western Champion, courtesy of the Diesel Traction Group.

Built in 1963 and powered by twin Maybach engines, Western Champion was once a familiar sight on the Western Region of British Rail. With its bold design, the D1015 brings diesel power back to life on The Watercress Line.

Another visiting engine will be the D821 Greyhound, which was outshopped from BR Swindon Works in May 1960, and served mainly at Plymouth Laira with brief spells at Newton Abbot.

While in service, D821 carried various liveries including green, maroon and blue. The locomotive was withdrawn from service on 3 December 1972, with more than one million miles of main line working.

Greyhound was bought by members of the Diesel Traction Group, becoming the first main line diesel to be preserved by a private group. In May 1973, it moved from Laira to Didcot, another first - as a preserved private owner loco running on the main line under its own power, before the ban was imposed.

The line-up of visiting engines at the gala also features Class 46 46045, attending courtesy of the Peak Locomotive Company Ltd. This preserved locomotive is currently based at the Severn Valley Railway and is sure to impress diesel enthusiasts.

The 46045 is a BR Class 46 diesel-electric locomotive, originally classified as a Type 4 and part of the Sulzer ‘Peak’ family. Built at BR Derby in 1962, it was one of 56 constructed between 1961 and 1963 to help modernise British Railways by replacing steam traction. The Class 46 shared the same Sulzer 12LDA28-B engine as the Class 45s but differed by being fitted with Brush transmissions, a design step that paved the way for the Class 47s.

Originally numbered D182, the locomotive entered service in September 1962 at Gateshead and remained there throughout its working life. It was renumbered as 46045 under the TOPS system in 1973 and continued in service until its withdrawal in November 1984. Since then, it has been preserved and maintained by the Peak Locomotive Company.

Joining these visiting powerhouses will be The Watercress Line’s own fleet of beautifully restored diesels, offering an unforgettable weekend of heritage rail action.

These engines include; Class 08 D3462 (08377); Class 20 D8059 (20059); Class 20 D8188 (20188); and Class 47 47579 “James Nightall GC”. In addition, Class 08 08288 “Phoenix” Class 50 50027 “Lion” and Class 08 08032 (13044 / 3044) will be on static display.

Visitors can take the controls themselves with a hands-on Drive a Diesel experience, getting behind the home fleet’s Class 11 12082 at Medstead Station.

Society and locomotive stands will be at Ropley Station; there’s a Class 20 theme activity to enjoy, and the gift shops will be open at Alresford and Ropley Stations, selling mementoes of the event.

Refreshments will be available from Alresford’s Buffet, Ropley’s T-Junction and Alton’s Kiosk.

This year’s Diesel Gala will also celebrate a special reunion of the team from Plymouth’s Laira depot, who helped to preserve many of the locomotives running on the line during the gala.

Rebecca Dalley, CEO of The Watercress Line, said:

“Our wonderful Diesel Gala will be a celebration of preservation, heritage and the people who made it possible. We’re delighted to welcome these wonderful visiting locomotives, and proud to honour the Plymouth Laira team.

“From diesel trains to real ale and hands-on thrills, it’s a must for railway fans and families alike. Whether you're a heritage railway enthusiast or just fancy a great day out with something a little different, we can't wait to welcome you.”

For more information and to book your tickets, visit https://watercressline.co.uk/special-days/diesel-gala/