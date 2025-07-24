Get ready for the summer! BH Live launches action-packed activity programme for young people across Portsmouth

This summer, families across Portsmouth are in for treat!

Registered charity and social enterprise BH Live has rolled out another bumper timetable of activities and attractions guaranteed to keep kids of all ages moving, smiling, and entertained throughout the holidays, come rain or shine.

BH Live is committed to helping children and young people stay active, social, and healthy. With an expanded range of junior activities available at BH Live Active centres across the city, there’s something for young people of all ages and abilities.

Mountbatten Leisure Centre sports hall

This year’s summer highlights include:

Swimming crash courses to help young people build their skills and confidence in the water

to help young people build their skills and confidence in the water Multi-sports holiday camps packed with variety and excitement

packed with variety and excitement Tennis camps and taster sessions for budding young players

for budding young players Gymnastics workshops and sessions for all skill levels

for all skill levels Family and junior gym sessions including Family Gym, Junior Hip Hop, and many more

With classes and activities tailored for babies, preschoolers, and juniors up to the age of 17, family and junior classes are a great way for young people to stay active, make friends, and try something new.

Dive into AquaDash!

Visitors aged 8+ can tackle the thrilling AquaDash! pool attraction at the Mountbatten Leisure Centre. This inflatable aqua obstacle course is a guaranteed summer favourite with a hump, demolition ball, basher wall, and a 5ft splash slide to overcome.

Additional public swim sessions, including Wet & Wacky, have also been added to Mountbatten Leisure Centre’s swim timetable.

Reach new heights with Clip ‘N Climb!

Create unforgettable memories this summer with the recently reopened Clip ‘N Climb facility at Mountbatten. With seven thrilling climbing walls for visitors of all climbing abilities, Clip ‘N Climb is perfect for sunny days as well as wet ones.

Go wild at Exploria!

At Pyramids in Southsea, Exploria - Portsmouth’s largest indoor soft play and bounce attraction – is running multiple daily Play & Bounce sessions. Expect slides, foam pits, climbing zones, interactive games, and loads of energy-burning fun in a colourful, safe environment.

Committed to inclusivity

BH Live is dedicated to ensuring every child can join the fun.

Exploria SEN sessions offer a calmer environment with reduced noise and lighting, plus access to two dedicated sensory rooms featuring stimulating lights, textures, and sounds.

offer a calmer environment with reduced noise and lighting, plus access to two dedicated sensory rooms featuring stimulating lights, textures, and sounds. There are SEN Family Fun sessions at Portsmouth Gymnastics Centre. SEN swim sessions take place every Saturday at Charter Community Sports Centre.

This year, BH Live is additionally celebrating the largest delivery of HAF (Holiday Activities and Food Programme Funding) funded activity sessions across Portsmouth. Offering healthy meals and engaging activities for children aged 5–16, the funded spaces are offered to children in receipt of benefits-related free school meals

Funded through Portsmouth City Council’s HAF Fun Pompey scheme, the sessions are designed to inspire more young people to get active during the school holidays at BH Live Active centres across the city at no cost.

More information about the sessions, including eligibility and how to book, is available at pycportsmouth.co.uk/haffunpompey.

BH Live Active’s activity timetables, centres, opening times, and facilities vary by centre. For more information and to book sessions, visit the BH Live Active app, bhliveactive.org.uk, or exploria.org.uk.

Mountbatten Leisure Centre, Pyramids (including Exploria), Charter Community Sports Centre, Portsmouth Tennis and Gymnastics Centre, and Wimbledon Park Sports Centre are owned by Portsmouth City Council and operated in partnership with BH Live.

On behalf of BH Live, Bobby Cole, Group Swim & Junior Activities Manager, shared;

“We’re thrilled to be offering such a diverse range of fun, inclusive and affordable activities for children and families across the city this summer. Whether it’s trying a new sport, building water confidence, or simply burning off energy with friends, our goal is to help young people stay active, healthy and happy during the holidays. We can’t wait to welcome families through our doors.”

Cllr Lee Hunt, Cabinet Member for Community Safety, Leisure & Sport at Portsmouth City Council said:

“Parents have a wealth of options available from our partners at BH Live that will help keep the kids entertained over the summer break. Encouraging healthy lifestyles in our communities and promoting positive physical health is a priority for the council, so I'm encouraged to see so many sport-related activities on offer for young people to enjoy."

More information about BH Live Active can be found at bhliveactive.org.uk.