Get your 2025 off to a healthy start at the latest community health fair

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust is inviting the local community to come along to the latest community health fair in partnership with Paulsgrove Community Group and Health and Care Portsmouth on Monday 20 January at Paulsgrove Community Centre.

The free event features a variety of stands from local organisations, including Rowans Living Well Services, Portsmouth Mental Health Hub, SEND Faces and Paulsgrove Bathroom Bank, showcasing health and wellbeing services available in your area.

People can watch lifesaving demonstrations from the local ambulance service, find out about volunteering opportunities and learn new healthy eating recipes.

Community Health Fair Poster

The health fair is open from 1pm to 4pm and light refreshments will also be available.

Laura White, Head of Patient Experience, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust said: “The health fair is a great opportunity for residents to find out more about their local services and support to live a healthier lifestyle.

“There really will be something for everyone on the day. Attendees will be able to speak to their local ambulance service, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS), volunteering opportunities can be discussed with HIVE Portsmouth and the Portsmouth Museum will have creative activities including leaf rubbing and mindful colouring. The Portsmouth City Council will also be providing fresh vegetables to cook your own healthy recipes.

Also on the day will be support on bowel screening services as well as dementia support. The patient experience team from Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust will also be available to find out how they can better support people who need to use their local hospital services.

Gill Bailey, Chair of Patient, Family and Carer Collaborative said: “The aim of The Patient, Family and Carers Collaborative group is to improve the patient experience at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust.

“We have been actively involved in the organisation of the health fair and welcome your views on what the hospital does well and what we could do to make it better. Come and visit the varied stalls, talk to us and join our members group, we believe that every voice counts.