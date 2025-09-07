Get your trainers on: March for Men With Kev 2025

With just a week to go, the countdown is on for the 3rd Annual March for Men With Kev, taking place on Sunday 14th September 2025 in Petersfield Square.

Hundreds are expected to lace up their trainers and walk in memory of Kevan Birkett, who was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2021 and inspired a movement that continues to save lives. Kev’s message was simple: know the signs, get tested, act early.

This year’s event offers something for everyone: a 2.5K, 5K, or 10K route — all flat, family-friendly, and dog-friendly. Entry is just £5 per adult, which includes a Prostate Cancer UK T-shirt. Children and dogs walk free.

But the march is about more than just steps — it’s about community, remembrance, and raising awareness. Funds raised will support Prostate Cancer UK, PCaSO (Prostate Cancer Support Organisation), and The Rosemary Foundation, ensuring that Kev’s legacy continues to make a difference.

Kevan Birkett who sadly lost his battle with prostate cancer in May 2023

Organisers are urging the local community to step up:

Register to walk today - head to www.marchformenwithkev.co.uk

The walk starts at 10:45am, with the Square buzzing from 10:00am.

This is your chance to show support, raise awareness, and walk for Kev.

Let’s March for Men. Let’s March for Kev.