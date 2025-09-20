Global and local experts converge in Portsmouth for PATECS 2025

The summit, founded by Anuoluwapo Gabriel through the Portsmouth Tech and Cultural Hub, has quickly grown into a platform where technology, culture, and community meet. This year’s theme, “Navigating Digital Frontiers: AI, Safety & Communities in the Modern Business World,” framed a day of thought-provoking discussion, technical insight, and cultural expression.

Conversations on AI and Communities

Gabriel emphasised the importance of keeping communities at the centre of technological change. That sentiment ran throughout the event, from parliamentary reflections to hands-on industry insights.

“Innovation is not just about technology; it’s about people, culture, and community.” – Anuoluwapo Gabriel.

Stephen Morgan, MP for Portsmouth South, addressed opportunities and challenges of AI in education, healthcare, and local communities, stressing the need for innovation that supports society rather than disrupts it.

Sadeeq Akintola, Smart Analytics Customer Engineer at Google, spoke on digital transformation and community trust.

“Technical progress must always align with human values and social responsibility.” – Sadeeq Akintola, Google.

Panels with Purpose

Victor Olushola Kehinde highlighted the future of work, urging communities to adopt hands-on skills to thrive in a digital economy.

“The future of work requires communities to move beyond theory and embrace hands-on skills.” – Victor Olushola Kehinde.

Other speakers included Adepeju Deborah Bello,Jodie Goodchild, Jamiu Akande, and Dunsin Opebiyi, addressing AI adoption, governance, and community resilience.

A joint panel featuring Natalie Haigh, Ayo George, Salina Ahmed-Ali FCCA, and Sadeeq Akintola explored building safe and accountable digital frontiers.

Celebrating Innovation and Excellence

The summit also spotlighted innovation through the Hackathon and Ideation Pitch, where participants presented forward-thinking solutions. Three standout individuals; Victoria Oke (1st position), Chidozie Managwu (2nd position) and Olamide Ojo (3rd position) emerged as winners, impressing judges with creativity, technical insight, and community impact.

In addition, awards were presented to outstanding contributors such as Becky Lodge, Laura Watford, Rowshonara Reza, Work Better Innovation, Jodie Goodchild, Hannah Murray Playfoot, Harry Salami, Ousmane Drame, Mathew Foster, David Olaiya, Spark Community Space, Shamila Dhana, Pamodzi Creatives, and others, recognising their leadership and dedication to advancing technology, culture, and community development.

“These award-winning ideas demonstrate how creativity and technology can drive real-world impact.”

Blending Culture and Technology

Building on the innovation celebrated through the awards, the summit highlighted creativity as a driving force. Oyinkansola Onwuchekwa’s performance blended technology and music, showcasing the artistic potential of innovation.

Other professionals, including Adeola Mufliah Adelodun, Dolapo Agu, Moshood Yahaya, Joseph Origbo, and Oladayo Olasupo, explored how technology can strengthen communities, showing that innovation ultimately serves people.

Portsmouth at the Heart of Global Dialogue

“Portsmouth is becoming a hub where local talent meets global expertise.”

As PATECS 2025 concluded, it was c

lear that Portsmouth is carving a unique role in the global tech conversation, ensuring discussions on AI, safety, and innovation remain inclusive and responsible.

1 . Contributed Portsmouth Tech and Cultural Summit Award Recipient Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Images from PATECS2025: The Convener, Anuoluwapo Gabriel addressing the audiences. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Images from PATECS2025: MP For Portsmouth South During His Keynote Speech. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales