Going for gold! Portsmouth care homes host sports days for local community

With the Olympics fast approaching, care homes across Portsmouth are limbering up for their very own sporting tournaments.

On Saturday 20th July, from 3pm, Care UK’s Pear Tree Court on Portsmouth Road, Horndean, will be bringing Paris to Hampshire as it opens its doors to local people to enjoy their own version of the Games.

Meanwhile, Care UK’s Parker Meadows, on Parker View, Fareham, will welcome the public on Saturday 27th July, from 1.30pm-4pm, for a day of sporting fun.

The events come as both homes join The Big Care UK Sports Day, which sees over 130 Care UK homes across the UK hosting sports days for the local community and showcase what life in a care home is really like.

Guests can soak up the sporting atmosphere and, for those daring to compete, have the chance to win their own gold medals with an afternoon of fun and games, including egg-and-spoon races, tug of war and other Sports Day classics.

Visitors can also enjoy refreshments including drinks and ice cream, while listening to live entertainment throughout the afternoon. Staff will be dressed in retro Olympics fancy dress for the occasion.

Aimee Sparks, Home Manager at Pear Tree Court, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming the local community to join our own sporting celebrations.

“We are part of a strong community here in Horndean, and days like this are a fantastic way of bringing us all together for a little healthy competition and to celebrate this year’s summer of sport, all while showcasing exactly what life is like here at Pear Tree Court.”

Matthew Smith, Home Manager at Parker Meadows, added: “The day not only promises a lot of laughter and enjoyment for all involved, but also is an excellent way for residents to meet and mingle with lots of new faces – and some familiar ones – while keeping active. We can’t wait until kick-off!”

To find out more about The Big Care UK Sports Day, please visit: careuk.com/Care-UK-Sports-Day

Pear Tree Court and Parker Meadows are state-of-the-art care homes which provide full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. Designed to enable residents to live enjoyable and fulfilling lives, the care homes have their very own cinema and hair salons, and there is plenty of space both indoors and out for relaxation and recreation.