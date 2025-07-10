Golden haul for young people across Hampshire

Twenty-five young people, all recipients of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award, attended an event organised by the DoE’s Hampshire Forum. They received special certificates from HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Mr Nigel Atkinson, who is also the President of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in Hampshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-five young people, all recipients of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Gold Award, attended an event organised by the DoE’s Hampshire Forum. They received special certificates from HM Lord-Lieutenant of Hampshire, Mr Nigel Atkinson, who is also the President of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in Hampshire.

Commenting on the achievements of this year’s holders the Lord-Lieutenant, said ‘Yet again Hampshire’s young people have demonstrated a huge level of commitment and determination to gain this very prestigious award. They should be very proud of their achievements. There is a continuing need for leaders to train the next generation of young participants, and I would urge them to continue their good work and enjoyment by offering their time and skills as volunteers for DoE.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests gathered in Chandlers Ford Methodist Church for a special Hampshire reception and presentation ceremony. The audience of over a hundred and twenty were entertained on piano by Finley Duncan, who is himself a Gold DoE achiever. As well as the formal awards ceremony, the audience also heard from Jo Bradshaw, an Everest and 7 summiteer, leadership development coach and DoE outdoor instructor. She inspired the whole audience with her talk on her experiences of climbing Everest and encouraging all to go beyond limits that we impose on ourselves.

This year's Gold Award Achievers

The successful Gold Award holders came via various groups including Scouts, Girl Guides, Boys’ Brigade plus a variety of Open Centres. To qualify each successful recipient had to demonstrate Volunteering – for example, environmental clearing or charity shop helping; new Skills from performance arts to cooking and crochet; Physical Activity, from bike rides to Morris dancing; Expeditions from the Brecon Beacons to Dartmoor and a Residential Activity ranging from the New Forest to an introduction to NHS Professions at Basingstoke Hospital.

In addition to parents and friends, a number of dignitaries and guests were present to offer their congratulations to the young people, including civic leaders from across the County, led by the Mayor of Eastleigh and the Chair of Hampshire County Council, together with representatives from voluntary organisations. The Lord-Lieutenant is supported by a number of Vice Presidents of whom Mr Ian Greig, Mr David Frere-Cook, Mr Giles Curtis and Mr Andrew Kent were also present.

Professor Khalid Aziz, Hampshire DoE Vice President who hosted the evening, said ‘What a wonderful example yet again of high achievement by young people in Hampshire,’ It would be good to see even more young people taking part next year.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award is a nationwide scheme, and the Gold Award requires a young person typically to give over 50 hours of volunteering, spend a total of eighteen months on the skill and physical activities, and complete a four-day expedition, usually in terrain classified as “Wild Country” such as Snowdonia, the Lake District, Dartmoor or Scotland. Wherever they went, they had to carry all their kit and be fully self-sufficient. Additionally, those going for Gold are also required to spend at least five days away from home, undertaking some meaningful activity with people they don’t know.

Young people in Hampshire can access financial support for their Gold expedition through the Lord-Lieutenant's fund which has been running for over 20 years.

For more information about participating in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards see https://www.dofe.org/do/

ENDS