Gosport Air Scouts soar: 21% membership boost driven by dedicated volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

6th Gosport Air Scouts opened in April to meet the demand for Scouts in Gosport. In the last year the group has grown in youth members by nearly 21% to 231 young people. At one stage they were opening a new unit every term.

Led by inspirational and enthusiastic volunteers, they go on to say “quite simply we have the most incredible group of adult volunteers who consistently go above and beyond to deliver adventure to our young people, as well as help give them skills for life!”

Meeting on Thursday evenings during term time, Scouts offer over 200 different activities. From fun-filled thrills and wild adventure, to creative activities and historic learning, there's something to suit everyone. 6th Gosport highlights include gliding, caving, scuba diving and abseiling. Betty, a Scout with 6th Gosport, comments on how they “do things {she} will probably never have the chance to do normally”. 85% of young people take part in activities through Scouts they have never tried before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only have these Scouts had the opportunity to try new activities; with 6th Gosport, young people have also developed a wide range of essential Skills for Life that will help them on their journey including confidence, team work and resilience. 92% of young people say they learn skills for life at Scouts. Betty goes on to say how she “loves being a part of a team that accepts me for who I am."

Make memories with Scouts

Going forward, the Scouts will be going on an International trip to Poland and a summer camp to South Wales. None of this can be done without the inspirational volunteers making a difference to young people’s lives week to week. Bear Grylls says “Now more than ever, our young people need the confidence and encouragement that Scouting gives. Young people are amazing. They just need the opportunities and a friendly, safe and supportive place to discover their talents. That’s where we come in.”