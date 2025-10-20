Gosport Awarded £750,000 as Arts Council England Creative People and Places portfolio announced

Gosport Routes has been awarded £750,000 as part of Arts Council England’s largest ever Creative People and Places (CPP) Portfolio, which sees £42 million invested in 45 programmes from 2026–29, to deliver more grassroots-led cultural experiences in areas across England where involvement in arts and culture is below the national average.

In Gosport, an Arts Council England (ACE) Priority Place, a new creative programme will receive £750,000 over three years to underwrite cultural activity. Gosport Routes will shine a light on Gosport’s already rich cultural identity, supporting local communities to amplify what already exists and spark new creative activity.

CPPs bring together community, grassroots and cultural organisations as partners to support local people to take the lead in choosing, creating and taking part in creative and cultural activities. CPPs are empowering local people to pursue the art they want, where they live.

This funding is made possible thanks to National Lottery players. Every National Lottery ticket purchased generates money for good causes and enables people in villages, towns, and cities up and down the country to get access to cultural experiences where they live.

Supported by a local consortium, led by youth charity Motiv8 South and including Hampshire Cultural Trust, Community First, Incredible Edible Gosport, St Vincent Trust, and Gosport Borough Council, the Gosport CPP will engage the next generation with placemaking events and activities, and commissioned artists will explore what it means to live, work and create along the peninsula.

Upon receiving the news, the Lead Partner Motiv8 on behalf of the consortium said: “Our consortium is delighted to have secured this funding for Gosport. With this support we can build on work that has been gaining momentum over the last five years, and empower local residents further to curate, participate and create. Gosport Routes will continue our journey to position Gosport as a destination for cultural experiences.

We look forward to working with our community, local partners and artists to bring this programme to life.”

Further details will follow as the programme team are appointed in the coming months. This will be overseen by the consortium who will regular engage with community providers. A youth consortium will also be appointed.

Phil Gibby, South West Area Director at Arts Council England said: “At Arts Council England, we believe that local communities are the experts when it comes to shaping the cultural life of the places where they live and work. That’s why, over the next three years, we’re investing £2.5m of National Lottery funding in three South-West projects that will see arts organisations and partners work directly with communities to deliver creativity on people’s doorsteps.

"From an initiative in Gosport exploring the town’s history, to a first-of-its-kind cultural assembly in North Somerset, and Culture in Common’s ongoing work with communities in the New Forest, these projects will bring new creative opportunities across our region, and I look forward to seeing the difference they make.”

Activity linked to Gosport Routes, the Creative People and Places programme, is expected to begin in the second half of 2026.