Gosport care home retains 5-star food hygiene rating

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The kitchen team at Russell Churcher Court, a Gosport care home run by charity Thorngate Churcher Trust, has once again achieved the highest possible food hygiene rating following a recent inspection by the Environmental Health Office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This important recognition highlights the team’s ongoing dedication to excellence in food safety, hygiene, and quality, ensuring residents continue to enjoy nutritious, home-cooked meals in a safe and caring environment.

Maintaining this 5-star rating is a significant achievement, reflecting the high standards upheld in the home’s kitchen and the commitment of the entire catering team. For the residents of Russell Churcher Court - and their families - this means peace of mind knowing that their meals are the very best they could be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fiona Taylor, Registered Care Manager at Russell Churcher Court, expressed her pride in the team’s achievement: “We are absolutely delighted to have retained our 5-star food hygiene rating. Our kitchen team works tirelessly to provide nutritious, home-cooked meals that cater to a variety of tastes and dietary requirements and we get a constant stream of good feedback from our residents, which is exactly what we want!

Some of the Russell Churcher Court team celebrating the good news. (L-R) Chief Exec Anne Taylor, Catering Manager Greg Watson, Kitchen Assistant Charlotte Johnston and Registered Care Manager Fiona Taylor.

“Food is such a wonderful way to bring people together and our staff are committed to ensuring every mealtime is an opportunity for connection and comfort, for our residents and their loved ones who come in to share meals together on special occasions. This rating is a testament to their hard work, skill, and dedication to the care home.”

As a gesture of appreciation for their continued efforts, the kitchen team were treated to celebratory cupcakes.

Russell Churcher Court has been a respected part of the local community since 1993, providing high-quality accommodation, care and support to older people; including those living with dementia. Achievements like this reinforce its reputation as a home that prioritises not only excellent care but also the wellbeing and happiness of its residents.

For further information about Russell Churcher Court, please visit www.thorngate.org.uk