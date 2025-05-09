Gosport charity gets residents in the VE Day spirit

The dining room at Russell Churcher Court residential care home was rearranged to create two long tables reminiscent of a street party, beautifully decorated with bunting and flags, ready for residents to enjoy a fish and chip lunch – their favourite – along with a selection of home made cakes and desserts.

After a meal together, the residents were entertained by performer Debbie C, singing songs from the 1940s.

Earlier in the morning, the residents gathered to watch national celebrations at Westminster Abbey on the television, observing a two-minute silence and sharing stories of their memories of VE Day.

One lady recalled how, at the age of eight or nine, she travelled with her mother to London with sandwiches in their bags, to sleep on the street and await the parade to commemorate the official end of WW2 the following day.

Residents of Thorngate’s retirement flats were also keen to get into the spirit of the day, and people from three different properties around Gosport came together to enjoy their own afternoon tea and celebrate VE Day with their neighbours and friends.

Thorngate Chief Executive Anne Taylor said, “VE Day is an important day for us to mark with our residents, who collectively have so many memories of wartime and how it affected their nearest and dearest. Eighty years is a lifetime, but for some it can still feel like only yesterday and it’s important for us to cherish these memories and support our residents in marking such a momentous day in our history. It’s been a joy to see people from different properties come together in true British spirit today.”

For further information about the charity, please visit www.thorngate.org.uk

