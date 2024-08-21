Gosport retirees urged to act now as luxe apartments with stunning sea views come onto the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local retirees looking to downsize to Gosport in Hampshire are being encouraged to act now after McCarthy Stone – the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities - launched a range of highly desirable retirement apartments with unrivalled sea views earlier this month.

Already selling fast, the selection of spacious one and two-bedroom apartments located in a prime multi-level harbour-front setting at McCarthy Stone’s Viewpoint retirement living development on Harbour Road, Gosport are back on the market following extensive refurbishment work at the highly sought-after site.

Ideal for local retirees considering downsizing or wishing to take advantage of retirement living in a supportive and thriving community, the newly released apartments offer retirees an exclusive chance to enjoy independent living in a popular, vibrant, and safe retirement development.

The purpose built 48-apartment retirement living development takes advantage of its exceptional setting on the Gosport waterfront. With a total of 14 luxurious apartments on the market, interest is gathering pace with several already reserved. Each offer walk-out balconies providing the perfect backdrop from which to fully appreciate unrivalled views of Portsmouth Harbour, whilst being within easy reach of a wide range of local amenities such as supermarkets, local independent shops and leisure facilities.

McCarthy Stone's Viewpoint development in Gosport is in a prominent seasfront position

Residents can enjoy stylish communal spaces, including a well-appointed lounge with free Wi-Fi, and a stunning terrace offering breathtaking views of the harbour – an ideal setting for meeting friends, neighbours and family for a drink and a chat. The communal facilities are the social hubs of the development, which offer a hive of informal gatherings and regular clubs, events and meet-ups to suit all sorts of interests.

The newly available apartments have undergone extensive refurbishment work to bring the development up to the latest regulations in relation to fire safety, with enhancements including replacement of cladding, the installation of new high-quality windows and doors across the property, as well as upgrades to on-site safety systems. This ensures that the apartments benefit from an abundance of light and great views, with the protection of aluminium framed double-glazed windows throughout. The refurbishment has further enriched the expansive modern apartment living spaces that include a sleek, fully fitted kitchen and other high quality design points.

Kim Caldwell, Sales & Marketing Director for McCarthy Stone, comments: “Our Viewpoint retirement living development is unique in many ways. Its stunning location has a real wow factor and is the perfect environment for retirees to make the most of living in a special setting. The newly refurbished apartments, which are now available for purchase, provide a fantastic opportunity for over 60s seeking to live independently within a beautiful, safe, friendly and thriving retirement community.

“With low maintenance and an on-site House Manager to take care of the development’s smooth running, retirees can sit back, relax and get on with their lives in a fabulous seafront location. We anticipate that demand will be strong as we release the apartments onto the market and urge people to get in touch without delay.”

Viewpoint offers some of the finest views for retirement living in Hampshire

Prices currently start at £249,995 for a one-bedroom apartment and range to £390,000 for the largest 2-bedroom apartment.

More than nine out of 10 customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more information or to arrange a viewing by appointment only (Mon – Fri 10.30am-2pm), call 0800 201 4811 or visit https://www.mccarthyandstone.co.uk/retirement-properties-for-sale/viewpoint.