Gosport Shed members visit Portsmouth's World War 1 Remembrance Centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
A dozen Shedders were greeted by the museum's founder, Charles Haskell, who enthralled them with stories from the battlefield and the home front.
Among a host of unusual tales, he explained the quirky World War 1 link between the Titanic disaster and Alice in Wonderland (the war grave of the lawyer who headed the disaster inquiry is next to that of a son of Alice Hargreaves, nee Liddell, who as a girl inspired Lewis Carroll's story).
The Shed members expressed their appreciation to Charles for his fascinating talk during the hour-long tour.
The World War 1 Remembrance Centre, located in Bastion 6 at the northern end of the Airport Service Road, is open from 11am to 2pm on Sundays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Entry is free, as are parking and guided tours.
The Gosport Shed, based in a former Admiralty training building in St Vincent College, is one of the largest of its kind in the country. The visit to the remembrance centre is the latest of regular trips organised by members, including outings to Windsor, Amberley Castle, and the West Midlands.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.