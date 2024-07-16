Gosport student named the South's most promising apprentice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scott Dickson, from Gosport, Hampshire, has been named the Most Promising Apprentice (Level 2-3) at the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Southern Annual Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott, who is a groundworker with Blanchard Wells, is a shining example of succeeding in the face of adversity, having battled with addiction before completing a Sector Work Academy Programme (SWAPS) course. He then embarked on an apprenticeship at the age of 39 and his subsequent exceptional performance and career progression led to him receiving the CECA Southern accolade.

Since relaunching his career in 2022, Scott has mastered the multifaceted intricacies of groundworks and through his dedication and exemplary conduct has been given responsibility for mentoring new trainees and apprentices at his company. Blanchard Wells also provide him with time to tell his story externally to people facing their own challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott also gained recognition for his dedication in July 2023 from Fareham College, which presented him with a prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award. His unwavering commitment to safety also earned him the Safety Champion Award from the Kier Group.

Scott Dickson receives his award from CECA Southern Chair, Alan Cox

Alan Cox, CECA Southern Chair, commented: “There are huge opportunities for career changers like Scott who have the determination to make their mark in civil engineering construction. I would encourage young men and women, and people looking for a career change or a new direction, to find out more about the exciting career options available in our great industry.”

The CECA Southern Awards are presented annually in recognition of exceptional performance, with each winner receiving an inscribed trophy and cheque for £500.