Gosport student named the South's most promising apprentice
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Scott, who is a groundworker with Blanchard Wells, is a shining example of succeeding in the face of adversity, having battled with addiction before completing a Sector Work Academy Programme (SWAPS) course. He then embarked on an apprenticeship at the age of 39 and his subsequent exceptional performance and career progression led to him receiving the CECA Southern accolade.
Since relaunching his career in 2022, Scott has mastered the multifaceted intricacies of groundworks and through his dedication and exemplary conduct has been given responsibility for mentoring new trainees and apprentices at his company. Blanchard Wells also provide him with time to tell his story externally to people facing their own challenges.
Scott also gained recognition for his dedication in July 2023 from Fareham College, which presented him with a prestigious Outstanding Achievement Award. His unwavering commitment to safety also earned him the Safety Champion Award from the Kier Group.
Alan Cox, CECA Southern Chair, commented: “There are huge opportunities for career changers like Scott who have the determination to make their mark in civil engineering construction. I would encourage young men and women, and people looking for a career change or a new direction, to find out more about the exciting career options available in our great industry.”
The CECA Southern Awards are presented annually in recognition of exceptional performance, with each winner receiving an inscribed trophy and cheque for £500.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.