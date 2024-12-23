Gosport’s Brockhurst school gets a visit from Elf on the Shelf

Christmas cheer arrived early at Brockhurst Primary School in Gosport as the mischievous Elf on the Shelf made a special visit, posing for photos with children and staff.

The event was made even more special by a generous £1,000 donation from housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division, supporting the school’s educational projects and festive activities.

As well as having photos taken with the Elf on the Shelf, children also took the chance to tell the magical elf their Christmas wishes.

“Barratt does a lot of work in the local community and with schools in the area to help build connections” said Rebecca Edwards, Marketing Executive at Barratt Homes.

“We visited Brockhurst last Christmas and wanted to return this year with something extra special. Everyone had a great time and it was a really festive way to end the term before Christmas celebrations began”.

Barratt Homes is building new developments across Hampshire, including Pebble Walk on Hayling Island and Harbour Place in Bedhampton.

