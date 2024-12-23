Gosport’s Brockhurst school gets a visit from Elf on the Shelf
The event was made even more special by a generous £1,000 donation from housebuilder Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ Southampton division, supporting the school’s educational projects and festive activities.
As well as having photos taken with the Elf on the Shelf, children also took the chance to tell the magical elf their Christmas wishes.
“Barratt does a lot of work in the local community and with schools in the area to help build connections” said Rebecca Edwards, Marketing Executive at Barratt Homes.
“We visited Brockhurst last Christmas and wanted to return this year with something extra special. Everyone had a great time and it was a really festive way to end the term before Christmas celebrations began”.
