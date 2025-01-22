Grateful patient raises an incredible £2,000 after receiving outstanding care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sharon Stone has raised over £2,000 for the Combined Haematology Oncology wards, after receiving outstanding care following a sudden visit to Queen Alexandra that saw her admitted after a diagnosis of Myeloma, a type of bone marrow cancer.

During her stay on Ward 7, Sharon was overwhelmed by the care and kindness shown to her by hospital staff. With the support of her husband, friends, family and local businesses they organised a charity football match, BBQ and raffle to buy items that will benefit patients and staff on the ward.

Sharon said: “From Rose the cleaner to the catering team, everyone was so caring and friendly. They all gave me their valuable time to have a chat with me and see if I was ok, including the research team that guided us through all the information and questions. The nurses, doctors to the consultants looked after me. I also felt very lucky that I was in hospital receiving the best care and treatment to help me get better and get me home.”

Sharon’s impressive fundraising has seen the purchase of 2 new wheelchairs, 30 dementia friendly clocks, tea, coffee and chocolates. Sharon and her husband Steve were welcomed back on the unit earlier this month as they delivered the new items.

Sharon continued: “I wanted to help other patients have a good and comfortable stay and say thank you to staff.”