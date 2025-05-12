Green Diamond Club closes after 66 years

After more than six decades of providing affordable and inclusive adventure opportunities, The Green Diamond Club has officially closed its doors.

Founded in 1957 by Peter Hammond, the Club operated as a non-profit, giving members and their friends the chance to take part in skiing, water-skiing, sailing, windsurfing, canal cruising, and a wide range of special events – all at cost.

Green Diamon Club on Wetwheels

At a time when such leisure activities were only accessible to a privileged few, The Green Diamond Club stood out for its community-led ethos. With no paid staff, the Club relied entirely on the active participation of its members, who not only joined in the fun but also rolled up their sleeves to help maintain boats and run activities. At its peak in the 1970s and early 1980s, membership topped 700 – a testament to its success and spirit.

However, changing times and an abundance of modern leisure options meant that participation gradually declined.

Green Diamon club members

“In recent years, it became increasingly difficult to get members to commit to running events or carrying out maintenance,” said a spokesperson for the Club. “So, at the end of 2023, we made the tough decision to wind things down, sell the Club’s assets, and go out with a big farewell party.”

Remaining funds were donated to charity following a member vote, with Wetwheels chosen as one of the two beneficiaries. Wetwheels, an organisation that provides disabled people with the opportunity to enjoy the open water aboard fully accessible powerboats, was a natural fit given the Club’s strong connection to water-based adventures.

Wetwheels founder Geoff Holt MBE receives cheque from Amanda James from the Green Diamond Club

“We are absolutely delighted to have been chosen to receive this significant donation,” said Geoff Holt MBE, founder of Wetwheels. “Although it is in sad circumstances, we can give reassurance that every penny will be spent supporting disabled people so they can access our coastal waters on Wetwheels Solent and enjoy the freedom and independence of being afloat on a fully accessible boat with their friends and families.

"The money will enable us to support up to 200 disabled people this season – which is amazing. My heartfelt thanks go out to the Trustees and supporters of the Green Diamond organisation for choosing us to continue their legacy of getting people onto the water.”

The donation marks a fitting end to The Green Diamond Club’s long and spirited history – ensuring that their commitment to adventure, accessibility, and community lives on through the experiences of a new generation of water lovers.