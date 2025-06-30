Ground-breaking ceremony marks start of construction at Southampton’s Outdoor Sports Centre

Morgan Sindall Construction and Southampton City Council celebrated a significant milestone in the delivery of the £36 million Outdoor Sports Centre regeneration with a ceremonial groundbreaking event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony, held at the tennis courts on Friday, June 27, was attended by local MP Satvir Kaur, Councillor Toqeer Kataria, Cabinet Member for Communities and Leisure, Councillor Simon Letts, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Services and senior representatives from Morgan Sindall Construction, marking the formal commencement of the transformational works.

Following welcome speeches by the councillors and Cliff Kinch from Morgan Sindall, attendees were given a comprehensive tour of the site, showcasing the scope of the ambitious redevelopment plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Representatives from local sports teams including Southbrook Youth FC and Southampton Athletics Club also attended the ceremony, highlighting the strong community support and enthusiasm for the redevelopment.

Southampton Outdoor Sports Centre

The ambitious project, funded through the Levelling Up Fund, Southampton City Council, and the Football Foundation, will transform the long-established sports centre that has been a cornerstone of Southampton's sporting landscape since 1938. The comprehensive project will create state-of-the-art facilities whilst preserving the much-loved venue's heritage and community spirit.

The groundbreaking ceremony comes marks the formal start on site, with Morgan Sindall already mobilising teams and equipment to deliver the extensive programme of works. The project is scheduled for completion in early 2027, with the sports centre remaining open wherever possible during construction.

Key facilities being delivered include a new two-storey Community Hub with covered netball and tennis courts, gym and fitness suite, flexible community spaces, and café with landscape seating terrace; a new Family Zone featuring skateboarding facilities, cycling pump track, and play equipment in the transformed former Boating Lake area; upgraded Athletics facilities with new grandstand and pavilion; enhanced Alpine Snowsports Centre with new ski lodge and learner slope; three new artificial grass football pitches; and landscaped woodland car parking for 275 vehicles including disabled and electric vehicle charging provisions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project has already generated significant local economic impact, with substantial opportunities for local suppliers and contractors throughout the delivery phase. Morgan Sindall remains committed to maximising social value through local employment, apprenticeships, and community engagement initiatives.

Councillor Toqeer Kataria, Cabinet Member for Communities and Leisure, said: “It’s been great to celebrate the start of the work to regenerate the Outdoor Sports at this ceremonial groundbreaking event alongside Morgan Sindall, council partners and sporting clubs. The regeneration to the sports centre will not only enable future generations to achieve their sporting goals, but it will also create opportunities for our communities to thrive, stay active, and improve their wellbeing for the future”.

Councillor Simon Letts, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Finance and Corporate Services, said: “Our Outdoor Sports Centre has been a fantastic place for so many people since it first opened in 1938 and these improvements will ensure that it can support people in getting active, and getting competitive, for many years to come. As a regional centre for sports, this significant investment in our facilities will generate jobs for local people, support local organisations and clubs and attract visitors from outside of the area to enjoy this”.

Cliff Kinch, Area Director for Morgan Sindall Construction in the South, said:“Breaking ground today marks a pivotal moment in the transformation of Southampton’s Outdoor Sports Centre - a project that will deliver real, lasting value for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This £36 million investment will help secure the future of this much-loved venue, preserving its heritage while building for tomorrow’s needs - ensuring Southampton is a hub for sporting talent, pride and participation for generations to come.”